Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
Family Fortitude Fair connects Sumter residents with free resources
SUMTER, S.C. — The Family Fortitude Fair on Thursday aimed to connect Sumter residents with community resources. Community organizations YWCA of the Upper Lowlands and Family Ties partnered at the North Hope Center to give out school supplies, toiletries and other household items. "I don’t believe in saying that...
Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts. They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.
Reconciliation Ministries expanding furniture thrift store to provide more jobs to men in recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Men trying to turn away from addiction can find faith, hope and jobs through Reconciliation Ministries in Columbia. Soon, the ministry's mission is growing as the organization plans to expand their furniture thrift store to employ more men in recovery like Mike Leonard Gailliard. "This store...
Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
Signing Santa Holiday Mingle supports children with disabilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, SC Hands & Voices in partnership with the Sertoma Area Clubs will host a community event supporting South Carolina families who are deaf or hard of hearing. "We firmly believe that all children are as important in our society and in our world, no...
Former student arrested for disturbing school
Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
Midlands community remembers Vince Ford for legacy of service and leadership
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community is honoring Vince Ford's legacy today after the leader passed away at 64-years-old. Ford served as the senior vice president of community affairs for Prisma Health, he worked on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners and volunteered with many different organizations. "When...
Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.
Bethune bridge renamed after a former town judge, county magistrate
BETHUNE, S.C. — Driving into Bethune down Highway 1, drivers have seen many changes as the bridge has undergone repairs for years. Now, the bridge has a new name to honor lifelong resident Ted Davis. "This whole thing was totally unexpected, and I was shocked," Ted Davis said. Family...
Richland County lawmakers discuss budget requests for local projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At Thursday's Richland County Legislative Delegation meeting, lawmakers discussed more than $1 million in possible budget requests for local projects. Richland County Sheriff's Department said it needs $900,000 for a new mobile command center. "The one we have now is 2002 and its served its purpose...
Richland One placed on fiscal watch by Superintendent of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Tuesday placed Richland School District One on fiscal watch after a P-Card audit conducted by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). In a notification letter to district officials, Spearman said the findings listed in the audit report identified...
Fairfield residents, leaders meet to map out the counties future
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and community leaders of Fairfield County spent their Tuesday mapping out what they want the area to look like. It comes after Fairfield was one of 25 communities awarded the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Grant. This federal grant helps the county host meetings, develop a committee and apply for other grants to help move their county forward.
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
City of Columbia to host entrepreneurial training programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you started a business in the Midlands and now need help growing it? The City of Columbia wants to help. The City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is now accepting applications for the 2023 NxLevel Micro Entrepreneur and 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture courses from January to March.
'I got my Christmas present early': Aspen Jeter found safe in Virginia, Orangeburg sheriff says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A search for a missing child that began in Orangeburg County has ended in Virginia with the child safe and her father in custody. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that 5-year-old Aspen Jeter had been found in Danville, Virginia and her father has since been charged with the murder of the child's mother.
Warrants provide more details on Antar Jeter charges
DANVILLE, Va. — After weeks of searching, the father of a once-missing child is in custody and that child has been found safe. But as the quest to find 5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally comes to a positive end, the investigation into the death of her mother - allegedly at the hands of her father - is just beginning to unfold.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
