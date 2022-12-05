ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Man Who Escaped Crocodile Attack Had to Wade Through Rapids to Get Away

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Iuk4_0jYCHVFa00
(Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday (December 3), Kyle Hutchinson and two friends decided to spend the afternoon with one of their favorite pastimes: fishing. The trio set out for Ord River, a popular fishing spot in the state of Western Australia, in search of some quality time and relaxation.

As Hutchinson was walking through the water, he came across some rapids and, without thinking, stepped down into the cloudy depths. Unfortunately, rather than the river bed, his foot connected with an 8-foot saltwater crocodile.

Startled by the unwelcome intrusion, the reptile reared back and chomped down on the man’s leg, its razor-sharp teeth sinking deep into the skin. “I sort of stepped into a puddle that was a bit murky and I didn’t see into it too well,” Hutchinson explained to Newsweek. “And there was a 2, 2½-meter crocodile hiding in it, which just jumped out, had a bite of my knee, and took off.”

The fisherman’s shock and disbelief at the incident were so strong that, although the wound to his leg was quite severe, he didn’t feel any pain. At least, not right away. “I didn’t feel it for about half an hour because my heart rate was racing so quick,” he said.

Man Celebrates Surviving Crocodile Attack With a Round of Beers

Crocodile attacks are exceedingly rare, making Kyle Hutchinson an exceedingly unlucky fellow. That said, an argument could be made that, as croc attacks go, it was a best-case scenario for the outdoorsman. Saltwater crocodiles can grow upwards of 20 feet in length, more than capable of dragging a grown man to his death, should the mood strike. The ancient reptile on the receiving end of his boot was clearly annoyed, but not bloodthirsty.

But, as the three friends agreed, it was better to be safe than sorry. So rather than wait around to see if the crocodile came back for more, they made the grueling trek back through the rapids to the safety of the shoreline.

“We got ourselves a big stick and made our way back to the car,” Hutchinson recalled. “We had to cross a few more little bits of water, but we made it to [the] hospital.”

As the group neared the hospital, the adrenaline from the croc encounter wore off, leaving Kyle Hutchinson in an immense amount of pain. Thankfully, however, his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Medical staff at the nearby hospital cleaned and bandaged the wound before sending him on his way. After that, the friends immediately made for the local pub to celebrate Hutchinson’s conquering of his close brush with death.

As Hutchinson explained, there was no choice in the matter. “I don’t think too many had met someone who had a croc bite, then been to the pub after,” he said.

Though a little worse for wear, Hutchinson agrees that the crocodile attack could have been far worse. “[It was] a decent result in the scheme of things,” he said. “I was very lucky. If it was a big one, I could have had no leg or no heartbeat right about now.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Manhunt Launched for Giant Crocodile That Ate 1-Year-Old in Canoe With Father

On December 1, a Paluah tribesman in Malaysia set out for a day of canoe fishing with his 1-year-old son in tow. He knew bringing his baby on the excursion was risky, as the river near their home was a known crocodile‘s paradise. But, like many of his fellow villagers, the man relied on the treacherous waters for food for his family.
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Outsider.com

1-Year-Old Boy Eaten by Crocodile After Being Snatched From Canoe With Dad

A 1-year-old boy suffered a horrific death on Thursday after an 11-foot crocodile snatched him out of his father’s canoe and ate him alive. The U.S. Sun reports the boy’s father, 45-year-old Moherat, had been tying up the canoe in a bay on the coast of Borneo when the crocodile attacked. Moherat, desperate to save his child, struggled with the giant reptile in a final effort to rescue his son. Sadly, his efforts were to no avail and the crocodile also left the grieving father with multiple injuries.
People

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Outsider.com

Florida Teens Spark Police Investigation Filming Themselves Torturing, Killing an Alligator

Florida teens reportedly sparked an investigation after filming themselves torturing and killing a local alligator with a machete earlier this week. According to NBC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now launching a criminal investigation into the alligator incident at Bonita Springs. Authorities reported that the footage showed a young boy torturing the gator with a machete. This resulted in the animal’s death.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
justpene50

2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body

Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
LANE COUNTY, OR
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Woman Charged With Animal Abuse After Disturbing Horse Videos Go Viral

An equestrian trainer is now facing charges because of a video that went viral, which showed a horse being dragged by a vehicle. Last week, a video of a horse being dragged surfaced on social media. The circumstances surrounding the event are unknown, as is the type of vehicle involved. In the video, a woman’s voice can be heard saying “Good girl.”
Mrs H

15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital

On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
Good News Network

Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears

A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy