Richmond, VA

Henrico Police arrest man in connection to 7 West End commercial robberies

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcdKq_0jYCH6Vu00

A man Henrico Police believe is responsible for seven commercial robberies in Henrico’s West End dating back to Oct. 8 is in custody, facing nine initial charges related to the incidents.

Police arrested 32-year-old Hassan Malik Rogers, of Henrico, Nov. 30, following a pursuit into the city of Richmond, where his vehicle was involved in a crash. Rogers fled the crash on foot but was later apprehended. He faces two charges of robbery, two charges of using of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two charges of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, abduction, operating a vehicle on a revoked license, and eluding police.

“This arrest is a prime example of the teamwork that makes up Henrico County Police,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric D. English. “

The arrest resulted from two months of collaboration by multiple units within the division of police, according to officials.

The robberies in which Rogers is considered a suspect took place in the:

• 8300 block of Staples Mill Road;

• 9900 block of Three Chopt Road;

• 7000 block of Staples Mill Road;

• 6000 block of Staples Mill Road;

• 8400 block of W. Broad Street;

• 10200 block of Staples Mill Road;

• 1500 block of East Ridge Road.

Anyone with information pertaining to any of these incidents is encouraged to contact Henrico Police Detective D. Paul at (804) 501-4894 or submit tips anonymously through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the P3tips app or visiting p3tips.com.

