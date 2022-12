Steve Cohen’s spending spree continues. The Mets reached an agreement late Saturday night with Japanese star right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga on a five-year, $75 million deal, according to MLB.com. Senga, who turns 30 on Jan. 30, spent 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball organization, all for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.

