Shakopee police calls, Nov. 28-Dec. 5

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 29:...
Remember When: Dec. 10, 2022

The appearance of snowplows on the engines of the Omaha railway indicates that all is not quite so summerlike and milk everywhere as it is in this vicinage. The Al Tiedt farm, east of this city was visited by thieves Sunday night, who made a get-away with forty chickens, three turkeys and thirty grain sacks. They also helped themselves to the lens from Mr. Tiedt’s Ford. No clue to the prowlers has been found at the present time.
Recount confirms Prior Lake-Savage School Board election results

An election recount confirmed the original Nov. 8 outcome for four Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board candidates: Lisa Atkinson, Amy Bullyan, Jessica Olstad and Enrique Velázquez. The recount results are unofficial until the School Board certifies the recount at its Dec. 12 meeting. School Board candidate Geoff Zahn requested...
Obituary for Eric D. Hawkinson

Eric D. Hawkinson, age 52, of Savage, courageously fought cancer until he was taken home to Heaven on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The family will be holding services in the spring of 2023. Condolence cards can be addressed to Eric Hawkinson and mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352.
Health official: Carver County at low COVID-19 risk level

Community Health Services Administrator Dr. Richard Scott shared COVID-19 and general population statistics before the Board of Health at the Carver County Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 1. Scott began his presentation with a COVID-19 update. He said that according to the CDC’s community risk levels, Carver County is...
Vote on Savage levy increase set for Dec.19

The Savage City Council will be taking a vote on a 6.48% overall levy increase on Dec. 19, but the levy amount is down 1.5% than when the council approved the preliminary budget and levy in September. During the state mandated Truth in Taxation hearing on Monday night, city staff...
Obituary for Robert Klinkhammer

Robert Klinkhammer, age 83, entered into heaven on December 5, 2022 after battling lung cancer for over 3.5 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake, with Father Tom Walker presiding. Livestream video can be viewed at St. Michael Catholic Church's website https://stmichael-pl.org and by clicking on the "Mass and Services" tab.
