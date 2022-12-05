Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 28-Dec. 5
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 29:...
Scott County making strides on preparing Family Resource Center's new Shakopee site
Workers in Scott County are currently modifying the Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee so that it can eventually serve as the site of a new Family Resource Center. Earlier this year, the city of Shakopee and the county agreed to move an FRC from the Shakopee Library to the transit station.
Remember When: Dec. 10, 2022
The appearance of snowplows on the engines of the Omaha railway indicates that all is not quite so summerlike and milk everywhere as it is in this vicinage. The Al Tiedt farm, east of this city was visited by thieves Sunday night, who made a get-away with forty chickens, three turkeys and thirty grain sacks. They also helped themselves to the lens from Mr. Tiedt’s Ford. No clue to the prowlers has been found at the present time.
Recount confirms Prior Lake-Savage School Board election results
An election recount confirmed the original Nov. 8 outcome for four Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board candidates: Lisa Atkinson, Amy Bullyan, Jessica Olstad and Enrique Velázquez. The recount results are unofficial until the School Board certifies the recount at its Dec. 12 meeting. School Board candidate Geoff Zahn requested...
Community Voices: Caution urged on proposed Elko New Market bottling plant
What are your thoughts on bottled water? The reason I ask is because our neighbors to the south, Elko New Market, are developing an industrial park on the Interstate 35 corridor. For its first development the city is considering a water bottling plant. The Elko New Market City Council took...
Obituary for Eric D. Hawkinson
Eric D. Hawkinson, age 52, of Savage, courageously fought cancer until he was taken home to Heaven on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The family will be holding services in the spring of 2023. Condolence cards can be addressed to Eric Hawkinson and mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352.
Health official: Carver County at low COVID-19 risk level
Community Health Services Administrator Dr. Richard Scott shared COVID-19 and general population statistics before the Board of Health at the Carver County Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 1. Scott began his presentation with a COVID-19 update. He said that according to the CDC’s community risk levels, Carver County is...
Vote on Savage levy increase set for Dec.19
The Savage City Council will be taking a vote on a 6.48% overall levy increase on Dec. 19, but the levy amount is down 1.5% than when the council approved the preliminary budget and levy in September. During the state mandated Truth in Taxation hearing on Monday night, city staff...
Obituary for Robert Klinkhammer
Robert Klinkhammer, age 83, entered into heaven on December 5, 2022 after battling lung cancer for over 3.5 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake, with Father Tom Walker presiding. Livestream video can be viewed at St. Michael Catholic Church's website https://stmichael-pl.org and by clicking on the "Mass and Services" tab.
The future of Chaska’s ‘bread and butter’ discussed at Truth in Taxation hearing
The City of Chaska gave a presentation on its proposed $1.125 million tax levy for 2023-2026 and fielded some public comments during its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Dec. 4. The Building Improvement Plan is the largest of the city projects, which includes the renovation of the fire and police...
