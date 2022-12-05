Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
You May Get a 1099-K for Venmo and PayPal Payments. Here's How to Prepare — and Shrink Your Tax Bill
If you've accepted payments via apps such as Venmo or PayPal in 2022, you may receive Form 1099-K in early 2023, which reports income from third-party networks. For 2022, you may receive the form for even a single transaction over the $600 threshold, but the change doesn't apply to personal transfers.
NBC New York
SEC Issues New Guidance Requiring Companies to Disclose Cryptocurrency Risks
The SEC is advising companies to disclose their involvement with digital commodities firms, according to guidance released Thursday. The guidance comes a day after SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the agency from claims that it failed to prevent crypto firms from misusing customer funds. Companies are advised to describe any...
NBC New York
Ron Insana Says Fed Rate Hikes Won't Fix What's Wrong With the Economy
In 1968, Jerry Lewis starred in a movie entitled, "Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River." The title keeps coming to mind when I think of how Federal Reserve policy relates to two vexing problems facing the economy today. First, and possibly most important, the labor shortage driving up wages.
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...
Comments / 0