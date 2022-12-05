ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
NBC New York

SEC Issues New Guidance Requiring Companies to Disclose Cryptocurrency Risks

The SEC is advising companies to disclose their involvement with digital commodities firms, according to guidance released Thursday. The guidance comes a day after SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the agency from claims that it failed to prevent crypto firms from misusing customer funds. Companies are advised to describe any...
NBC New York

Ron Insana Says Fed Rate Hikes Won't Fix What's Wrong With the Economy

In 1968, Jerry Lewis starred in a movie entitled, "Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River." The title keeps coming to mind when I think of how Federal Reserve policy relates to two vexing problems facing the economy today. First, and possibly most important, the labor shortage driving up wages.
NBC New York

Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...

