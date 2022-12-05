ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

State announces equipment grants for fire departments

The Baker-Polito administration announced the award of $5 million in grants to fire departments across the state for the purchase of safety equipment. “We ask so much of our firefighters and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Think of others, don’t spread flu this holiday season

The season of gifts and giving is upon us. Influenza is a popular gift this season that just keeps on giving and giving and giving. This season’s influenza started early and aggressively. We already have the highest hospitalization rate for the flu in 10 years, at 78,000. There was a jump in flu hospitalizations by 74% in one week. Over 8.7 million cases have been documented so far. U.S. deaths due to influenza are at 4,500, including 14 children. Per the CDC, seasonal influenza is high and continues to increase across the country. This is accurate in our local communities as well.
WESTFIELD, MA
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Former Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner joins CES in Northampton

Former superintendent Patricia Gardner has joined the Collaborative for Educational Services (CES) in Northampton following her recent departure from the Palmer School District. The Collaborative for Educational Services is a non-profit that provides programming to school districts in Hampshire County in areas such as early childhood, special education, after-school programs,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Shell in Reading

Officials this week revealed who bought the winning ticket that earned them the first $1 million lottery prize won in Massachusetts this December. The Southborough-based Windy Hill Trust won the $1 million prize, the second-highest award in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, after purchasing the winning scratch ticket Tuesday at the Shell at 87 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading. The gas station is expected to receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
READING, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy