Westfield Councilor Richard Sullivan helping incoming gov. on economic policy
WESTFIELD — As CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, Richard Sullivan’s business is knowing what industry, merchants and job-seekers are looking for in the Westfield region. Now he’s bringing that perspective to the next gubernatorial administration. Sullivan, a Westfield city councilor and former mayor, is...
State announces equipment grants for fire departments
The Baker-Polito administration announced the award of $5 million in grants to fire departments across the state for the purchase of safety equipment. “We ask so much of our firefighters and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
Springfield receives $1.2M grant for programs aimed at youth at risk for gang involvement
The Baker-Polito administration announced this week it awarded more than $10.4 million across the state to fund programs targeting youth violence, with over $1.2 million flowing to Springfield for 13 programs aimed at youth identified as high risk for getting involved in a gang. The funds are part of Senator...
CDC says more Mass. counties at elevated rate of COVID risk
Ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an assessment based on their rate of new cases and the capacity of local hospitals to treat patients. Before Thanksgiving, two of the state’s 14 counties were rated “medium” on the...
$520k state grant will fund Phase I Holyoke Anniversary Hill, Scott Tower restoration
HOLYOKE — Efforts to revive Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower got a boost when the City Council accepted a $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The award will finance Phase I of the restoration project. The City Council formally passed the grant and a resolution Tuesday. The...
St. Vincent Hospital admits to inflating its charges for cardiac surgical procedures, agrees to pay feds $1.7M
In a settlement with the United States government, St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester has admitted that the hospital received “outlier” payments it was not entitled to and as a result, will pay the government roughly $1.7 million. The payout to the government will resolve false claims act allegations....
As Galvin certifies ‘millionaires tax,’ he urges changes to the law
Massachusetts gained a new constitutional amendment on Thursday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin has certified Ballot Question 1, also commonly referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, that imposes a 4% surtax on all income exceeding $1 million.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Think of others, don’t spread flu this holiday season
The season of gifts and giving is upon us. Influenza is a popular gift this season that just keeps on giving and giving and giving. This season’s influenza started early and aggressively. We already have the highest hospitalization rate for the flu in 10 years, at 78,000. There was a jump in flu hospitalizations by 74% in one week. Over 8.7 million cases have been documented so far. U.S. deaths due to influenza are at 4,500, including 14 children. Per the CDC, seasonal influenza is high and continues to increase across the country. This is accurate in our local communities as well.
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Chelsea basic income program so successful, it’s coming back, officials say
Over a year after the city of Chelsea gave 2,000 families $400 a month between 2020 and 2021, much of which was spent on groceries, city officials are planning a second round of payments beginning in January. Chelsea Eats began at the suggestion of city manager Tom Ambrosino in 2020,...
wgbh.org
‘The reality is we don't have doctors and nurses': Michael Curry on the Mass. nursing shortage
Back in June, a study conducted by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association (MHA) found that nursing vacancies in hospitals across the state increased over the last three years. Now, almost six months since the original study, the problem persists. With a recent spike in COVID cases across the state...
Gov.-elect Maura Healey to hold special radio Q&A ahead of inauguration
As her inauguration approaches, Gov.-elect Maura Healey will participate in a special radio program later this month, giving Bay Staters the opportunity to learn more about her historic incoming administration. Healey will participate in a half-hour “Ask The Governor-Elect” segment on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, hosted by Jim Braude...
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
Former Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner joins CES in Northampton
Former superintendent Patricia Gardner has joined the Collaborative for Educational Services (CES) in Northampton following her recent departure from the Palmer School District. The Collaborative for Educational Services is a non-profit that provides programming to school districts in Hampshire County in areas such as early childhood, special education, after-school programs,...
spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Shell in Reading
Officials this week revealed who bought the winning ticket that earned them the first $1 million lottery prize won in Massachusetts this December. The Southborough-based Windy Hill Trust won the $1 million prize, the second-highest award in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, after purchasing the winning scratch ticket Tuesday at the Shell at 87 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading. The gas station is expected to receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
