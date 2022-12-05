Alaska Rep. Eastman, contending with Red Scare-era disloyalty clause, advances toward trial

Read full article on original website
Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed
In 2021, I was awarded research funding to complete my undergraduate thesis for a Bachelor of Arts in rural development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The funding was sourced by the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology through the National Science Foundation. My research idea was to survey shareholders, staff and board directors of Alaska […] The post Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage state House recount doesn’t change outcome, as Republican incumbent McKay keeps lead
The results of the Dec. 8 recount did not change the certified winner of the House District 15 race in Anchorage, the state’s closest race of the November election. Anchorage Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay still led Democratic challenger Denny Wells, after results were announced Thursday afternoon. McKay’s lead...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After 11 years of service, Gail Fenumiai is retiring as Director of the Alaska Division of Elections, her last day being December 9. “My husband’s been retired for six years, and I just felt that this is the right time for me to join him and enjoy the remainder of my time at home,” Fenumiai said.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘40 satellites, one rocket’: a new launch may improve Alaskan internet quality
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, Florida hosted the launch of a SpaceX rocket with special significance for the State of Alaska. The company OneWeb is deploying 40 satellites the size of washing machines into orbit, adding to those it has already circling. According to...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s flu season continues to worsen, epidemiology reports show
Alaska’s flu season is worsening with no signs of leveling off, the latest surveillance report from the Alaska Department of Health showed on Wednesday. This week, the Anchorage Daily News reported that unusually high rates of flu and respiratory syncytial virus are filling pediatric units at hospitals across the state, and the weekly flu report indicates no change in the situation.
David Ignell: If ethical rules matter to Dunleavy, his attorney general must resign
On Dec. 1, I sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy requesting the resignation of Attorney General Treg Taylor. For the complete basis of my request, you may read my five-page letter here. For a summary of my letter, please read on. The Alaska Court Rules of Professional Conduct establish...
alaskasnewssource.com
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version
The complaint lodged against current Wasilla representative David Eastman maintains the state lawmaker should not be allowed to hold his position in the state house because of his affiliation with a group widely known as a far-right, anti-government militia. Opening day for season passholders at Alyeska Resort. Updated: 5 hours...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonprofit lets Alaskans ‘adopt’ Ukrainian families in need for Christmas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Ukrainians have fled their country since the war began and, according to Mike Robbins, more than 500 of them have settled in Alaska. Robbins is the founder of New Chance Inc. Ukraine Relief Program, an Alaskan nonprofit that raises funds to help refugees fly to Alaska and settle here.
cowboystatedaily.com
Keep Burning Fossil Fuels, Says Wyoming Climate Change Skeptic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne author, geologist, engineer, computer scientist, educator, and self-described environmentalist Tony Heller said he’s studied climate change eight hours a day for 15 years. “It’s a complicated topic,” Heller said. Outlier With Credentials. His works can be seen...
alaskapublic.org
Is it legal for an Alaska legislator to belong to the Oath Keepers? That’s what a trial will decide.
A trial is set to begin next week to determine whether Rep. David Eastman’s lifetime membership in the extremist Oath Keepers group disqualifies him to serve as a state legislator. A voter named Randall Kowalke filed the legal challenge. It cites a provision in the state constitution that says...
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska will recount seven-vote margin in state House race, plus a close Senate finish
The Alaska Division of Elections will recount two close finishes from the November general election beginning Wednesday in Juneau. Denny Wells, the Democratic candidate for House District 15 in Anchorage, requested a recount of his seven-vote loss to Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay, and Roselynn Cacy, the Democratic candidate for Senate District E in South Anchorage, requested a recount of her ranked choice loss to Republicans Roger Holland and Cathy Giessel.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
alaskasnewssource.com
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon
Nearly a century ago, one of Oregon’s smallest communities was declared “the capital of the United States all day long,” at least as an honorific. On that day, July 2, 1923, President Warren Harding, who was then on a transcontinental train ride (from which he wouldn’t return to Washington alive), stopped his train at the small […] The post Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
8newsnow.com
County to hold workshops to discuss upcoming changes to Nevada traffic ticket laws
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A workshop hosted by Clark County officials will go over upcoming changes to Nevada’s traffic laws. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, minor traffic offenses will no longer be criminalized. Assembly Bill 116, introduced by Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, was signed into law in June of 2021. The...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
kinyradio.com
Former Federal Contractor sentenced for bribery scheme
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A former government contractor and owner of Best Choice Construction LLC was sentenced to 42 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release and a criminal fine of $172,500. The former government contractor and owner of Best Choice, Brian Lowell Nash II, was sentenced...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
travelawaits.com
6 Alaska Towns That Make The Last Frontier First In Holiday Cheer
When planning your holiday vacation, the Last Frontier may be the last place you’d think to go for balmy breezes and sandy strolls — and you’d be right. But that’s what summer is for! The holidays are your chance to cuddle up in cozy sweaters by crackling fires sipping hot cocoa after engaging your outdoor adventurer spirit with dog sledding, skiing, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides, all while marveling at Mother Nature’s most spectacular performance — the northern lights.
alaskapublic.org
Contractor receives prison time, $172K fine in bribery case at JBER, Eielson
A former contractor has been sentenced for conspiracy and bribery related to military contracts at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. According to the U.S. attorney’s for Alaska’s office, Best Choice Construction LLC owner Ryan Dalbec of Mesa, Ariz., was ordered to serve 42 months in prison, and pay a $172,000 fine and $16,000 in restitution to Eielson.
