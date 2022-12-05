ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Pete City Council votes to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, city leaders will remain responsible for holding landlords accountable, as opposed to county leaders. On Thursday, St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights. The latter would have been to adopt the Pinellas County Bill of Rights, which passed back in August and arguably helps protect renters a little further.
Health advisory issued for Simmons Park Beach

TAMPA, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for Simmons Park Beach after high bacteria levels turned up in samples, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County reports. Samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, health officials stated. The advisory should serve as a...
2 Tampa non-profits collect over 400 Christmas toys using social media, word-of-mouth

TAMPA, Fla. — Over 400 Christmas toys were gathered and collected Thursday night at Rose Bar in South Tampa after two local non-profits joined hands. Joyful laughter and smiling faces were captured in photos as members from V & G Love Foundation and Circle of Voices Inc. held up toys that would soon make their way to the hands of children at the Springs Domestic Violence Center and Joshua House for Teens over the weekend and early next week.
St. Pete family joins others fighting for stricter penalties against unlicensed teen driving

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three families are fighting back after their loved ones were killed by unlicensed teenage drivers. All of this is in an effort to keep other drivers safe on the roads and prevent another tragedy. They want stricter penalties against teenagers who drive without a license and their parents, who police say are knowingly letting them get behind the wheel.
FWC: Injured mother manatee died in transport, calf sent to ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla — A mother manatee died during transport for rehabilitation on Monday, but her calf was able to safely make it to ZooTampa, wildlife officials said. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received multiple reports of an injured mother manatee near the main spring in Kings Bay through the FWC Wildlife Hotline on Dec. 5 and 6.
