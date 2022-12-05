Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Sugar Hill remains top choice for St. Pete faith leader on Tropicana Field redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors in St. Petersburg said they believe it's a chance to honor the community displaced when Tropicana Field was built. Sugar Hill Community Partners is still the top choice of the four developers for Bishop Manuel L. Sykes of Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.
Tampa native, longtime parachute record holder Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
TAMPA, Fla. — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep. John Mica and other...
St. Pete City Council votes to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, city leaders will remain responsible for holding landlords accountable, as opposed to county leaders. On Thursday, St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights. The latter would have been to adopt the Pinellas County Bill of Rights, which passed back in August and arguably helps protect renters a little further.
Veteran receives new car after his truck was totaled while providing Hurricane Ian relief
VENICE, Fla. — A former U.S. Marine who lost his truck while helping family and friends in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian received the gift of new wheels this holiday season. Kirk Wildasin, 48, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 to 2001. During that time, he was...
Hillsborough County commission moves forward with potential 'bunny ban'
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are again moving forward with a potential bunny ban. The board was asked to consider enacting an ordinance to limit retail sales of rabbits. Animal advocates say rabbits don’t make good pets, and they want Hillsborough to restrict their sales. At the...
Tampa city leaders to focus on uplifting East Tampa and preserving Black history
TAMPA, Fla. — Fixing racist policy of past…with corrective policy of the present. From Black cemeteries that were developed over and erased, to highways that split and isolated African-American communities, Tampa City Council members sounded off at a meeting Thursday morning after a presentation about how to preserve Black history in Tampa.
Health advisory issued for Simmons Park Beach
TAMPA, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for Simmons Park Beach after high bacteria levels turned up in samples, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County reports. Samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, health officials stated. The advisory should serve as a...
43-year-old man killed in Lakeland hit-and-run crash, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after they found a man's body on the side of the road at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies say that a 43-year-old man was killed in the crash on U.S. 98 near Innovation...
Passenger indicted on federal charges for bringing box cutter on plane, forcing emergency landing
ATLANTA — An Ohio man accused of bringing two box cutters aboard a flight headed to Tampa and telling other passengers he wanted to stab someone was indicted on multiple charges, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. William Allen Liebisch was a passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from...
Survey: High number of teachers support Sarasota County superintendent despite separation agreement
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A separation agreement between the Sarasota County School Board and Superintendent Brennan Asplen is still in the works. Meanwhile, Barry Dubin with the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association said his organization sent a survey to staff members who work for the school district to get their thoughts about Asplen.
Pinellas County deputies locate pickup truck involved in deadly Treasure Island hit-and-run
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A pickup truck used in the hit-and-run death of a woman trying to cross the street in Treasure Island was found, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies announced Thursday. Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk Tuesday evening at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th...
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
'I'm hoping that you'll just let us go': Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart traffic stop
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned from her position as top cop of the department after an internal affairs investigation into last month's golf cart traffic stop in which body camera video showed her displaying her credentials and saying, "I'm hoping that you'll just let us go tonight."
FWC investigates deer shot by arrow in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a deer in an urban area in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release. The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an...
2 Tampa non-profits collect over 400 Christmas toys using social media, word-of-mouth
TAMPA, Fla. — Over 400 Christmas toys were gathered and collected Thursday night at Rose Bar in South Tampa after two local non-profits joined hands. Joyful laughter and smiling faces were captured in photos as members from V & G Love Foundation and Circle of Voices Inc. held up toys that would soon make their way to the hands of children at the Springs Domestic Violence Center and Joshua House for Teens over the weekend and early next week.
St. Pete family joins others fighting for stricter penalties against unlicensed teen driving
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three families are fighting back after their loved ones were killed by unlicensed teenage drivers. All of this is in an effort to keep other drivers safe on the roads and prevent another tragedy. They want stricter penalties against teenagers who drive without a license and their parents, who police say are knowingly letting them get behind the wheel.
FWC: Injured mother manatee died in transport, calf sent to ZooTampa
TAMPA, Fla — A mother manatee died during transport for rehabilitation on Monday, but her calf was able to safely make it to ZooTampa, wildlife officials said. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received multiple reports of an injured mother manatee near the main spring in Kings Bay through the FWC Wildlife Hotline on Dec. 5 and 6.
62-year-old man accused of killing person in Treasure Island hit-and-run crash
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Deputies say a 62-year-old man killed a woman during a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening in Treasure Island. John Dennelly was the man behind the wheel of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck and killed Felicia White, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Police: Teen arrested after bringing gun to St. Pete school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image. "He...
