ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies, Trea Turner Agree on 11-Year Contract

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mm3yu_0jYCFwFB00

The former Dodgers shortstop reportedly has agreed to a massive contract with Philadelphia.

Free agent shortstop Trea Turner reportedly has agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies , per ESPN’s Jeff Passan .

The contract, which will have a full no-trade clause, ranks as the ninth-richest contract in MLB history by total value, according to Baseball Reference . The Angels’ Mike Trout has the largest current contract at $426.5 million over 12 years.

Turner is headed to Philadelphia after two seasons with the Dodgers. The two-time All-Star previously played for the Nationals from 2015 to ’21, winning a World Series with them in ’19.

This news comes after The Athletic reported on Friday that the Phillies would meet with four top shortstops—Turner, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts—in hopes of signing one. The team ultimately decided to go with Turner.

Turner finished the 2022 season with a .298/.343/.466 slash line after earning his second All-Star selection. In 160 games, he had 101 runs, 21 home runs and 100 RBIs.

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, go to Inside The Phillies .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
NESN

Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

2 Areas Of Need The Mets Still Need To Fill

The New York Mets knew their work was cut out for them during this free agency. With some of their top players set to hit the open market, the Mets needed to open the checkbook. After losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the Mets replaced him by signing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received

In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

114K+
Followers
44K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy