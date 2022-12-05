Bellator 289 fight card -- Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello: Three biggest storylines to watch this weekend

Follow live scores, analysis and highlights from the latest iteration of The Match. The seventh edition of The Match is upon us. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas under the lights Saturday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Competing for the benefit of Hurricane Ian relief efforts, the four men who finished atop the PGA Tour's 2022 Player Impact Program will once again take center stage.

BELLEAIR, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO