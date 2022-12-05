Bellator 289 fight card -- Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello: Three biggest storylines to watch this weekend

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jermell Charlo next fight: Undisputed super welterweight champion to defend against Tim Tszyu in January
Jermell Charlo is ready for his first defense as undisputed super welterweight champion. Charlo is set to face Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada, setting up the first big fight announced for 2023. The bout will air live on Showtime. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KO) is the son...
CBS Sports
The Match 2022 live coverage: Scores, updates for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
Follow live scores, analysis and highlights from the latest iteration of The Match. The seventh edition of The Match is upon us. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas under the lights Saturday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Competing for the benefit of Hurricane Ian relief efforts, the four men who finished atop the PGA Tour's 2022 Player Impact Program will once again take center stage.
