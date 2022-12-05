France opens trade office in Dallas International District

The French-American Chamber of Commerce has opened a trade office in Dallas. The Trade of Office of France will serve as the anchor tenant for the Dallas International District, which was announced earlier this year.

The Dallas International District replaces Valley View Mall near LBJ Freeway and Montfort. The mall closed in January.

In its place, the International District will include about 1,000 apartments, a 20 acre park and a Dallas ISD "STEAM" school. The school is expected to cost $75 million, and the money was included in the 2020 bond.

"We will be the incubator not only for small businesses, but we're also going to be the regional incubator for transportation innovation. The Dallas Independent School District is putting in its first ever pre-K through 12 international STEAM academy,"

says City Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz, who represents the area.

In his State of the City address last month, Mayor Eric Johnson said building an international reputation for Dallas was a priority. He says growth around the International District will lead to increased trade, foreign investment and cultural exchanges.

"We are working to bring forward the variety of cultures that have built this city," Schultz says.

Schultz says the Dallas International District will have a variety of luxury and affordable housing, office space and shops.

"This whole district we hope will be infused with many, many small businesses, local businesses and people just getting their start from all around the world." she says.

