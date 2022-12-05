ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at Cool Springs Galleria

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Quick action from an alert employee helped undercover officers promptly respond to a robbery-in-progress at a Cool Springs store Saturday night.

When a man wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses walked into the store around 8 p.m., an employee called officers assigned to Franklin Police Department’s “Not in Our Mall” operation unit.

A few minutes later, investigators said, a van pulled into the fire lane, and four masked suspects got out of the car and ran into the store. Officers were able to immediately respond.

First the getaway driver was taken into custody as he waited for the suspects to return.

Meanwhile, police said others were allegedly using sledgehammers to smash glass and steal diamond jewelry. Additionally, one suspect is accused of using pepper spray to deter an employee. Another suspe,ct who was trying to run away, was caught on camera fighting with an officer and attempting to get his gun.

While three of the suspects were able to run away from the store, police arrested the driver and the man who fought with an officer.

However, due to the response of K9 officers from Brentwood and Williamson County, police said two more were apprehended in nearby parking lots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFHv9_0jYCFkth00

A fifth suspect has not been identified and remains at large.

Franklin Police said the suspects may be tied to five similar incidents that occurred in other areas of Tennessee and Arkansas. Detectives are working with other police departments on the investigation.

Dunterious Traylor, who was seen on video fighting with an officer, has been charged with Assault on a First Responder. He and the other three are also charged with Aggravated Robbery, Felony Vandalism and Evading Arrest.

“The message we want to send to criminals is not in our mall. It’s the name of the operation and the fact is, if you come to Franklin looking for trouble, we’re going to find you,” Lt. Charles Warner with the Franklin Police Department said.

If you have any information about this crime or the fifth suspect involved, you’re encouraged to contact Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

