Jefferson County, MO

Elliott Davis is alive and well, despite fake news

By Joe Millitzer, Elliott Davis
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Elliott Davis is very much alive. We just took a picture of him in the FOX 2 Newsroom holding up today’s paper to prove it.

Elliott Davis – Pic taken in the FOX 2 Newsroom at 2:00 pm, 12/5/2022, with a copy of today’s newspaper.

A satirical Facebook page called, Jefferson County, Missouri posted a picture today saying, “RIP Elliott Davis. 1954-2022.” The post has been shared hundreds of times.

FOX 2 has reached out to the page to ask them why they would post something like that. They sent this comment in a Facebook message, “To make a point about media literacy, common sense, and because it’s kinda funny to laugh at people who believe everything they read on Facebook. We wish no actual ill will towards Elliott or anyone affiliated with KTVI or Nexstar.”

Top story: Cardinals broadcaster charged with third DWI

Davis was shocked to hear the news that he passed away.

“Well, it was strange because a friend I hadn’t heard from in more than a half a year called me. The first thing she said was, ‘you’re alive.’ I said, ‘well, yeah, I think so.’ She said that she had seen something posted on social media. That said I had passed away.’ That was the first I had heard about it.

Then, when I got to work, I got a call from my daughter. She’s on tour with the production in Germany. She said, ‘Dad, are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I think so.’”

You can see Elliott Davis anchoring the news today. He also has a new “You Paid For It” report airing tonight.

Missouri’s own Mark Twain is also got to comment on his own death . A report from New York started going around that he was near death in London. That report was based on his brother, who was sick at the time.

Twain responded to the news by saying, “The report of my illness grew out of his illness. The report of my death was an exaggeration.” That part of the quote has been mangled over time to say, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”

