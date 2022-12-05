ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Enterprise

American Pickers headed to N.C.

The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout this area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable,...
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.

