Honestly, I'm kind of impressed. Somebody converted a 2000 Geo Tracker into a fully functional fish house. It can be yours now at a reduced price!. It was listed 3 weeks ago in Alexandria Minnesota on Facebook Marketplace for $20,000. Recently the price has dropped to $16,200. The seller claims that it has low miles and is in great shape. The photos seem to suggest that it has indeed been taken care of.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO