Musician Jon Batiste to Entertain French President at State Dinner
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner on Thursday that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires...
Michelle Obama Opens Tour for New Book, ‘The Light We Carry’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says it helps to focus on what you can control when you feel out of control. Among the things she could control during the death and isolation of the pandemic, the racial unrest and threats to democracy were her spools of yarn and her knitting needles.
IDA Documentary Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ Tops Winners
All that Breathes topped the 2022 IDA Documentary Awards, winning best feature and two other competitive awards. The film was previously selected as the winner of the Pare Lorentz Award. In addition to the top prize, the HBO title, which follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites that are often affected by air pollution in New Delhi, won best director for helmer Shaunak Sen and best editing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film Awards'RRR' Costume Designer Stayed True to 1920s Fashion for the Film's Epic Dance-OffMichelle Yeoh...
LA Elects US Rep Karen Bass Mayor, First Black Woman in Post
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, making her the first Black woman to hold the post as City Hall contends with an out-of-control homeless crisis, rising crime rates and multiple scandals that have shaken trust in government.
10 Groundbreaking Photos Shot by Gordon Parks That Would Inspire Anyone
We’re celebrating what would have been Parks’ 110th birthday!. Gordon Parks was a photographer, musician, author, and filmmaker whose career spanned more than 50 years. Widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Parks was known for using photography as a medium to highlight the dynamic nuances of everyday life. His work elevated the conversation around American life, culture, race, social justice and the Black experience. A Kansas native, the world-renowned photographer also made history as the first African-American photographer to shoot for LIFE and Vogue magazines.
PBS Genealogy Show Seeks Viewers’ Brick Walls
The popular PBS show “Finding Your Roots” is putting out a nationwide casting call for a non-celebrity viewer to be featured on season 10 of the long-running series. The show is looking for anyone with a “family mystery” that the team from “Finding Your Roots” can help solve. The chosen viewer will be publicly announced in the summer of 2023, and will appear on Season 10, which is expected to premiere in early 2024. Interested individuals can apply now at http://findingyourrootscasting.com until January 27, 2023.
‘We the People’ at Heart of White House Holiday Decorations
WASHINGTON (AP) — “We the People” is Jill Biden’s holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion’s public spaces into a winter wonderland.
Trump and DeSantis: A Simmering Rivalry Bursts into View
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America’s largest states.
6 Things You Should Know About the First Black Author, Phyllis Wheatley
Phillis Wheatley Peters, also spelled Phyllis Wheatley, was one of the most known poets of pre-19th century America. Enslaved in the home of prominent Boston businessman John Wheatly, the family helped educate a young Wheatly, teaching her to read and write and assisting with publishing her works as a young adult all across the globe. Eventually, Wheatley made history as the first Black author to have her work published as a book.
