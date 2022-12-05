The popular PBS show “Finding Your Roots” is putting out a nationwide casting call for a non-celebrity viewer to be featured on season 10 of the long-running series. The show is looking for anyone with a “family mystery” that the team from “Finding Your Roots” can help solve. The chosen viewer will be publicly announced in the summer of 2023, and will appear on Season 10, which is expected to premiere in early 2024. Interested individuals can apply now at http://findingyourrootscasting.com until January 27, 2023.

8 DAYS AGO