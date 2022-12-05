ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

local21news.com

3-year-old boy among injured in triple shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, including a three-year-old boy. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street on Friday. Officers say a 23-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
DUNCANNON, PA
Daily Voice

Two Teens Found With Crack, Guns 'With Intent To Sell', Lancaster Police Say

Two 17-year-old boys were found with guns and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania on Wed., Dec. 7, authorities say. Officers Harry Valverde and Colin Costello noticed a traffic violation and pulled over a car with two adults and two teens in the 500 block of Woodward Street at 10:16 p.m., according to a release by the Lancaster City Bureau of police on Friday, Dec. 9.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg Police seek help identifying suspect in fatal October shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg Police are asking the public's help in identifying the actors, and vehicle, involved in the October 20th homicide investigation of Jordan Allen. Allen was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
WGAL

York police release statement about fatal shooting

YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in York. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. "York City police responded to the area of West Poplar St. and South Belvidere St. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was unresponsive and appeared to have injuries from a gunshot," police said in a statement. "The victim was given medical aid but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating."
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Suspect installed card skimmer at 7-Eleven in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising the public to be aware of any possible thefts from their bank accounts, after police discovered a card skimmer at a 7-Eleven in Carroll Township. According to Carroll Township Police Department, the skimmer was found on Dec. 2 at around 4:20...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Deadly Overnight Shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — York City police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. The York County Coroner says a man was shot and killed around midnight in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. Police have not released any additional information.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident

A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
HARRISBURG, PA

