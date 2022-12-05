Read full article on original website
One dead, with blood trail leading to injured boy in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster City officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that took the life of one man and injured a juvenile boy. According to police, they had received reports of gunshots fired near Ruby St. and Prangley Ave. at around 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Woman fails to return to Franklin County Jail from work release employer, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Franklin County say they are searching for a woman who failed to return to the Franklin County Jail following her authorized work release. The Franklin County Adult Probation Department has an active arrest warrant for Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala. According to authorities Castro-Zavala...
3-year-old boy among injured in triple shooting in York
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, including a three-year-old boy. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street on Friday. Officers say a 23-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were...
Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
Two Teens Found With Crack, Guns 'With Intent To Sell', Lancaster Police Say
Two 17-year-old boys were found with guns and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania on Wed., Dec. 7, authorities say. Officers Harry Valverde and Colin Costello noticed a traffic violation and pulled over a car with two adults and two teens in the 500 block of Woodward Street at 10:16 p.m., according to a release by the Lancaster City Bureau of police on Friday, Dec. 9.
Hired worker threatens resident and tries to break into Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police say that a man is on the loose after allegedly threatening the resident over the phone and unsuccessfully trying to break into their home. Authorities say that 23-year-old Gran Abdul Rashid had been hired by a homeowner on the 2000 block...
Burglar caught on video stealing from ball machine at York County golf course
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carroll Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a robber who, after unsuccessfully stealing from a laundromat, went to a golf course and was caught on video stealing. Officials say the first theft attempt happened on Dec. 9 at...
Woman allegedly steals nearly $4k in electronics, police seek identity
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are looking for a person who allegedly stole nearly $4,000 in merchandise from the Majik Rent to Own store on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East. According to authorities, a woman went into the store and asked...
Harrisburg Police seek help identifying suspect in fatal October shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg Police are asking the public's help in identifying the actors, and vehicle, involved in the October 20th homicide investigation of Jordan Allen. Allen was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities.
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Possible reward offered for information on Dauphin County motel theft, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Derry Township Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on November 25 around 2:30 AM. Authorities say a man and woman entered the lobby of the Simmons Motel located on West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, Dauphin County. After a couple minutes, they...
Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
York police release statement about fatal shooting
YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in York. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. "York City police responded to the area of West Poplar St. and South Belvidere St. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was unresponsive and appeared to have injuries from a gunshot," police said in a statement. "The victim was given medical aid but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating."
Suspect installed card skimmer at 7-Eleven in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising the public to be aware of any possible thefts from their bank accounts, after police discovered a card skimmer at a 7-Eleven in Carroll Township. According to Carroll Township Police Department, the skimmer was found on Dec. 2 at around 4:20...
Deadly Overnight Shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — York City police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. The York County Coroner says a man was shot and killed around midnight in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. Police have not released any additional information.
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
Camp Hill Police trying to ID person caught on camera fleeing crash scene
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen fleeing a crash scene. The crash happened Monday at the intersection of North 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. Police said the driver ran a red light and slammed into a Honda...
Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
State Police are looking for tips to help solve Perry County cold case from 1993
DUNCANNON, Pa. — State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would aid their investigation of the murder of Perry County couple in 1993. It's been 29 years since Lynne Marie Stansfield, 46, and Dale Gene Wolf, 43, were found dead in their home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Penn Township by emergency personnel responding to a fire.
