York County, PA

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
Suspect installed card skimmer at 7-Eleven in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising the public to be aware of any possible thefts from their bank accounts, after police discovered a card skimmer at a 7-Eleven in Carroll Township. According to Carroll Township Police Department, the skimmer was found on Dec. 2 at around 4:20...
3-year-old boy among injured in triple shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, including a three-year-old boy. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street on Friday. Officers say a 23-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were...
Harrisburg Police seek help identifying suspect in fatal October shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg Police are asking the public's help in identifying the actors, and vehicle, involved in the October 20th homicide investigation of Jordan Allen. Allen was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities.
New Chick-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
Three more arrested in large-scale Mexico to Reading trafficking ring

READING, Pa. (WFMZ-TV) - Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, of Exeter Township; Jason McGettigan, 25, of Norristown, Montgomery County; and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, of Reading. They join the 17 people who were arrested in roundups early Thursday morning. The...
Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness

The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg

Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
Sunny weekend ends with a soggy Sunday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a drier day, but with clouds sticking around. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds remain stubborn tonight with lows in the low 30s. WEEKEND PEAKS OF SUN:. We should see just a touch more sunshine on Friday...
