extrainningsoftball.com

The Last Inning (Dec. 6, 2022): Spotlighting Minnesota Prospect Alissa Wernz, Reeves Joins Sorcerers, Latest Verbals, ‘Let It Snow’ & ‘The Brow’ Rules

Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Getting To Know: Firecrackers Brashear’s Emily McCoskey (Dec. 7, 2022)

Why Firecrackers Brashear? I chose Firecrackers (Brashear) because of the environment I knew these coaches would create. Not only is it for just our team, but the whole organization is a family. Fun Fact About Yourself? I know sign language. Favorite Quote? “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work...
DIAMOND BAR, CA

