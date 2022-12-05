Read full article on original website
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
More Shania? Yes Please! Adds 3rd Stop to Upstate NY for Her 2023 Tour
Just when you thought she was done adding shows... she adds yet another stop in Upstate New York. In case you missed it... Shania Twain is going on tour in the new year and people are BEYOND excited for it. Her "Queen of Me Tour", which started with 52 dates, has now added even more stops due to her high ticket demands.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Tix for Jimmy Failla’s Next Trip to WIBX, and Fat Katz Comedy Club
FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla will be spending an eventful weekend in Utica this February. Here are some things you should know if you want to listen, watch his stand up show, or participate in a meet and greet. Failla is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program...
No F-F-F-Foolin! What To Expect When Def Leppard and Motley Crue Kickstart Syracuse in 2023
On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is going to get rocked with the Stadium Tour. Def Leppard and Motley Crue are continuing their trek into the new year as they continue playing to large, packed venues full of screaming fans. As a special guest, they have added the legendary theatrics of Alice Cooper. I have seen all of these bands many times, totaling over 50 concerts. As I have seen the Stadium Tour specifically, I thought I would tell you and show you what you are in for if you grab tickets, which go on sale on Dec 16.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location
The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
Comets Third Period Push Leads Them Past Rochester
The Utica Comets drove into Western New York on Friday night to battle their in-state rivals, the Americans, as the team is amid a three-game road swing away from Utica. Utica would ultimately rely on goalie Nico Daws to make one great save after another, while the team managed to fight back and strike quickly in the final period to skate away with the victory in enemy Rochester by a 5-2 score.
You May Be Living In One of The Fastest Growing NY Cities
New York is ever changing. It has always been a great reflection of the world around it. From people moving to smaller towns and cities, to those who choose a more metro lifestyle, this state offers it all like no other. According to Redfin, Utica is growing at such a spectacular rate, that it may have ranked higher on the list of fastest growing cities than you think.
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots
Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
WIBX Radio Celebrates 97 Years of Service This Week
It was December 5, 1925, 97 years ago this week, that one of New York's oldest radio stations signed on the air for the very first time. WIBX 1460 AM started broadcasting in the Clark Building in downtown Utica and the top floor of Hotel Utica. The station would move around the dial until 1948 where it would land for good at 950 AM with a power increase to 500 watts. Today the radio station is 5000 watts and also simulcasts on FM frequency 106.9.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child
There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center
Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
Top 5 Things to Put in the Hole in the Schuyler Dollar General Parking Lot
The Dollar General in Schuyler has had a unique way of dealing with its gaping parking lot hole: Putting random stuff in it. Maybe you've seen it... the Dollar General in question is at 2102 NY Route 5. What they've put in the hole has evolved over time. Several months...
Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network
Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience
Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
More Winter Weather On The Way Starting This Weekend
The weather so far this season has been relatively mild, but that is expected to change a bit this weekend in Central New York. The National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures and some moderate snow accumulation starting this weekend in Upstate New York. High Temperatures in the low 30s...
Ilion Gas War- The Real Reason Prices on Gas are So Low
Since October 28th when the new Ilion Stewart's Shop celebrated their grand reopening across from the Remington Arms plant, drivers have been enjoying gas prices that have actually fallen below $3 dollars a gallon. If you're keeping track, the savings in Ilion have been as much as $1 less per gallon than anywhere else in the state.
