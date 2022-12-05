On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is going to get rocked with the Stadium Tour. Def Leppard and Motley Crue are continuing their trek into the new year as they continue playing to large, packed venues full of screaming fans. As a special guest, they have added the legendary theatrics of Alice Cooper. I have seen all of these bands many times, totaling over 50 concerts. As I have seen the Stadium Tour specifically, I thought I would tell you and show you what you are in for if you grab tickets, which go on sale on Dec 16.

