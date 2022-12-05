ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Ranked Among Most Affordable States To Live

According to Forbs Magazine Wyoming, some Wyoming towns beat out some of the richest towns in America. They don't just mean Jackson Hole. Another way to think of it is, Wyoming living is affordable, compared to many other states. Richest City: Ranchettes. Median Household Income: $99,403. Mean Household Income: $120,346.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Casper Gas Prices Drop, National Average Could be Under $3 a Gallon by Christmas

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Wyoming High School Wrestling Scoreboard: Dec. 8-10, 2022

This is the first weekend of the 2022-2023 Wyoming High School Wrestling season. There is a ton of action as teams travel for tournaments and invites. There are a couple of duals this week, but most teams are headed to either Cheyenne East for the Charlie Lake Invite or to Powell for their invite. There are also a couple of schools hosting smaller tournaments or traveling out of state.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads

We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold

The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming

A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy