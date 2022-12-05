Read full article on original website
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. That means the party...
Wyoming Ranked Among Most Affordable States To Live
According to Forbs Magazine Wyoming, some Wyoming towns beat out some of the richest towns in America. They don't just mean Jackson Hole. Another way to think of it is, Wyoming living is affordable, compared to many other states. Richest City: Ranchettes. Median Household Income: $99,403. Mean Household Income: $120,346.
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
Oil Groups File Lawsuit Against Federal Government Over Lease Sales in Wyoming
On Monday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance (WEA) announced in a press release that they had filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for not holding an oil and gas lease sale in the third quarter of 2022. In the suit, the groups...
Gordon Orders Flags at Half Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
According to a press release from Governor Mark Gordon, he ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The flag will be flown at half-staff starting at midnight on Dec. 6 and remain at...
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Casper Gas Prices Drop, National Average Could be Under $3 a Gallon by Christmas
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Wyoming High School Wrestling Scoreboard: Dec. 8-10, 2022
This is the first weekend of the 2022-2023 Wyoming High School Wrestling season. There is a ton of action as teams travel for tournaments and invites. There are a couple of duals this week, but most teams are headed to either Cheyenne East for the Charlie Lake Invite or to Powell for their invite. There are also a couple of schools hosting smaller tournaments or traveling out of state.
Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads
We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
23 Year Old Utah Man Dies in Collision Near Rock Springs
A Utah man, 23, is dead following a vehicle collision in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near mile marker 129 on I-80, near Rock Springs. The patrol says the driver was eastbound on I-80 when the they lost control...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard: Dec. 8-10, 2022
Here we go! The new season of high school basketball begins Thursday through Saturday around Wyoming. There are 9 tournaments in the state this weekend. That makes up the bulk of the opening weekend slate, but there are other games. If you see a game missing, please email david@wyopreps.com. Here...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold
The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming
A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
WATCH: Comedian ‘Michael Yo’ Has a Hilarious Routine About His Wyoming Wife
There are several comedians that have included Wyoming jokes into their routines, but none quite like this gentlemen. Michael Yo is an actor, comedian, television host, and so much more. He is also bi-racial, being of African-American and Asian decent. Last month (November 8th, 2022), he posted a Reel to...
