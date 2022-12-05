ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds

A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

UCHealth to Open Blood Donation Center in Greeley

UCHealth is opening a blood donation center in Greeley to help meet the growing needs of the community. Garth Englund Blood Center – Greeley will offer platelet donations, whole blood donations, and therapeutic procedures. It will officially open on December 12 and will be housed at 6906 W. 10th St. in the Northgate Village shopping center. The center will be open five days a week: 7:30 am-5 pm Monday, Tuesday, and Friday and 9:30 am-7 pm Wednesday and Thursday.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement

The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
LONGMONT, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Get Your Mind Right with Fort Collins Band Write Minded

Looking for a new favorite band? Allow New Scene to introduce you to Fort Collins’s Write Minded. They’re by no means a new band, so perhaps you may have already heard of them, but on the off chance you haven’t, buckle in because their sound is a rollercoaster of pure get-up-and-move energy that pulls from so many different popular genres there’s sure to be a little something for everyone.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado’s Head Elf: Toy Maker Celebrates 50 Years of Making Children Happy

For Ralph Knox, making toys isn’t just a passion, it’s a way of life, and for the past 50 years, he’s been making toys that have lasted for generations. “I did not believe that here 50 years later we’d still be making wooden toys, infused with the magic of longevity, softness, luster, and warm of Light,” Ralph said. “Here a few weeks ago we surpassed 40,000 toys, that is a lot of wheels.”
LIVERMORE, CO
People

Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide

The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself. The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday. The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relationship between the deceased people, who share the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Alpacas of Wellington

Roz Holler sent us this photo from Sun Water Farm of alpacas in Wellington. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery. Your photo might capture a moment...
WELLINGTON, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

Colorado on High status for COVID, flu and RSV

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Boulder County is now at High Community level of transmission for COVID-19. This means there is a high potential for a strain on our health care system and high levels of severe illness. Particularly concerning is the additional burden of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”), both of which are at high levels and are impacting the hospital systems.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy