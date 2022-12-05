Read full article on original website
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on...
Fond du Lac drug arrest after traffic stop; THC, gun, cash found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Langlade County man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a traffic stop uncovered marijuana, a gun and roughly $70,000 cash in his car Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 handler was on patrol and spotted the 23-year-old man's vehicle "quickly exit" southbound I-41 at Hickory Street just before 6 p.m.
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year. Police said the man entered the Best...
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked. The report did not say how...
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
Southern Wisconsin SWAT raid leads to two arrests, several drug charges
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in southern Wisconsin served a narcotics search warrant. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports during the morning hours of November 30, members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit.
Watertown house fire, 3 dead
Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
Waukesha County snow, road conditions; DPW asks residents to 'slow down'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Plows from Waukesha County DPW will stay out until around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, to ensure roads remain clear during the evening commute. The crew said the problem today wasn't the snow but you. Patrol Superintendent Dan Moudry said the wet, heavy snow came fast,...
Toy drive in Jackson girl's memory benefits Children's Wisconsin
JACKSON, Wis. - Giving back through grief, the family of a little girl who lost her life after a trip to the dentist is honoring her memory. Inside the Hampel house in Jackson, the memory of that girl, Jocelyn Hampel, is all around. "Every ornament was sent by someone who...
