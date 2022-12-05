ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac drug arrest after traffic stop; THC, gun, cash found

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Langlade County man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a traffic stop uncovered marijuana, a gun and roughly $70,000 cash in his car Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 handler was on patrol and spotted the 23-year-old man's vehicle "quickly exit" southbound I-41 at Hickory Street just before 6 p.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year. Police said the man entered the Best...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin SWAT raid leads to two arrests, several drug charges

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in southern Wisconsin served a narcotics search warrant. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports during the morning hours of November 30, members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit.
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown house fire, 3 dead

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Three people are dead after a Watertown house fire Friday, Dec. 9. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked that fire, which started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. "The fire department was here very, very quickly," said Morgan, a neighbor. The quiet block near 2nd and...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
SUPERIOR, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toy drive in Jackson girl's memory benefits Children's Wisconsin

JACKSON, Wis. - Giving back through grief, the family of a little girl who lost her life after a trip to the dentist is honoring her memory. Inside the Hampel house in Jackson, the memory of that girl, Jocelyn Hampel, is all around. "Every ornament was sent by someone who...
JACKSON, WI

