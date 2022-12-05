ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members

Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign

If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards

Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Through Dec. 16, the chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
GREAT BEND, KS
Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police

The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
GREAT BEND, KS
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
GREAT BEND, KS
Water rates going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KOERNER: Healthy holiday tips

The countdown has begun to the holiday season. Navigating the season and keeping up our healthy habits is always a challenge. So many temptations and busyness can de-rail anyone from good intentions. Donna Krug, Director and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, and I recently presented about this topic in Great Bend. We found a great resource from Cleveland State University, entitled Healthy Holiday Survival Guide, that we included in our presentation. The tips below are meant to be simple and straight forward and not overwhelming. Keeping things simple during this season is key. So even if you only pick one or two items to be intentional about, that is a great approach to these suggestions.
GREAT BEND, KS
Focus on Hoisington show (12/8)

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Dec. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/7)

OLD BUSINESS - OCCUPANCY AGREEMENT: 12th and Kansas, Great Bend:. -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. As a means of community support, the State of Kansas Parole office is housed in the County office building at 1208 Kansas, Great Bend. This agency reimburses Barton County for a portion of the building’s utility costs. The adopted agreement will expire December 31, 2023.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone

When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/8)

BOOKED: Steven Hanks on Barton County District Court warrant for Murder in the 2nd Degree, bond set at $500,000 C/S. BOOKED: William Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jedidiah Boyd on Barton County District Court warrant for Violation of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (12/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
