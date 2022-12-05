Read full article on original website
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members
Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign
If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
Great Bend Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards
Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Through Dec. 16, the chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
Great Bend's Family Crisis Center offers beach getaway
Need to get away? Thanks to an anonymous donation, a luxury beach getaway, valued at $10,000, is being raffled off by the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. The prize package includes a four-night stay at Seas Serenity Luxury Home, located at Cinnamon Shore Resort in Port Aransas, Texas. “The...
Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police
The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Progress moving slowly, but moving for Great Bend’s loft project
In July 2021, a loft project was approved for funding by the Great Bend City Council to provide $1 million to help reimburse property owners of multi-story buildings in downtown Great Bend for the cost of renovations, including the addition of fire sprinklers. In hopes of addressing housing shortages and...
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
Brit Spaugh Zoo cougar exhibit expansion nearing completion
Tommie and Tanner are getting a bigger home. Brit Spaugh Zoo staff in Great Bend are nearing completion of a larger exhibit for the two cougars. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the space will more than triple from 512 square feet to nearly 1,800 square feet. "We added in a...
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Dec. 7, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
Lakin Avenue parking in GB to close for crack sealing project
Circle C Paving will be doing crack sealing in Great Bend on Friday, Dec. 9 on Lakin Avenue between Baker Street and Main Street. The city will close the north side parking on Lakin Thursday, Dec. 8. It will be closed temporarily until Circle C is finished sealing. The south...
KOERNER: Healthy holiday tips
The countdown has begun to the holiday season. Navigating the season and keeping up our healthy habits is always a challenge. So many temptations and busyness can de-rail anyone from good intentions. Donna Krug, Director and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, and I recently presented about this topic in Great Bend. We found a great resource from Cleveland State University, entitled Healthy Holiday Survival Guide, that we included in our presentation. The tips below are meant to be simple and straight forward and not overwhelming. Keeping things simple during this season is key. So even if you only pick one or two items to be intentional about, that is a great approach to these suggestions.
Focus on Hoisington show (12/8)
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Dec. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/7)
OLD BUSINESS - OCCUPANCY AGREEMENT: 12th and Kansas, Great Bend:. -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. As a means of community support, the State of Kansas Parole office is housed in the County office building at 1208 Kansas, Great Bend. This agency reimburses Barton County for a portion of the building’s utility costs. The adopted agreement will expire December 31, 2023.
Barton Co. law enforcement makes arrest in 1980 homicide
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter that occurred January 24 of that year. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68 of Burden, KS is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford, KS.
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
Ellinwood teen among two dead after SUV, pickup crash
STAFFORD COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Mark E. Hawkins, 21, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was northbound on NE 50th Avenue five miles east of St. John. A 2006...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/8)
BOOKED: Steven Hanks on Barton County District Court warrant for Murder in the 2nd Degree, bond set at $500,000 C/S. BOOKED: William Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jedidiah Boyd on Barton County District Court warrant for Violation of...
Cop Shop (12/7)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
