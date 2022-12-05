Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: December 9 - 15, 2022
Cindy Lou Who: That over-indulgent holiday celebrant "Cindy Lou Who" is back at the Human Race Theater to make your holidays bright! Cindy Lou does not discriminate….she'll offend everyone! This show is for ages 18 and up. Now through December 23. A Holiday Cabaret: “Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”...
wyso.org
LISTEN: Gospel legend Ricky McKinnie of the Blind Boys of Alabama in conversation ahead of Holland Theatre performance
Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie spoke with Basim Blunt and Evan Miller of WYSO ahead of his performance with the Blind Boys of Alabama in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, McKinnie grew up playing and singing music; his mother, Sarah McKinnie, was also a professional gospel singer, and at an early age he began playing drums at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Atlanta. He went on the road as a musician at age 20, singing with several gospel groups, including the Ricky McKinnie Singers with his mother and brother. In the interview, McKinnie talks with Basim and Evan about losing his sight to glaucoma when he was 23 years old, and about joining the Blind Boys of Alabama in 1989 as a drummer and singer. They also discuss his musical style and influences, and the changing sound of gospel music in the 21st century.
wyso.org
Studio Session: Tim Reisert contemplates nature and fatherhood on forthcoming album, Viewfinder
Singer-songwriter Tim Reisert joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for an interview and live studio session ahead of the release of his new album, Viewfinder. In the interview, Reisert, now based in Cincinnati, talked with Juliet about beginning to write songs while living in New York City in the early 2000s, inspired by the many live performances he attended there. Later, he lived in Tempe, Arizona, where he further developed his writing craft and formed relationships with songwriters in the DIY scene. He and Juliet also discuss the songs on his forthcoming album, Viewfinder, which express an appreciation of nature and deal with personal themes, like love and fatherhood. Reisert said his appreciation of nature was deepened during the pandemic, when he spent much time hiking in the woods.
wyso.org
Threats of city government shut-down loom over Dayton
Conflicts are brewing between Dayton’s five-member Commission. As a result, they still have not passed a 2023 budget. Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss say they can not vote in favor of the 190-million-dollar proposed budget because their concerns have not been addressed. They want more funding for, “Neighborhood development, especially with a focus of moving unproductive properties to productivity, advance the mayor’s program around youth, reduction of litter, bulk pick-up,” summarized Commissioner Fairchild.
wyso.org
Police: Substitute teacher charged after bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school
Police in Hilliard said a substitute teacher was charged after bringing a gun to an elementary school. According to a news release, a Glock 9mm was found Friday morning in a purse belonging to a substitute teacher at the Norwich Elementary School, located at 4454 Davidson Road. The substitute teacher,...
wyso.org
$1 million in ARPA funds to build affordable housing in Clark County
Over the next three years, Clark County hopes to build around 12 homes with the federal money. These homes will be built on land owned by the Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Land Bank. The Land Bank claims land with foreclosed, vacant, or abandoned buildings that...
Comments / 0