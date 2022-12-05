ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

What's Great in Dayton: December 9 - 15, 2022

Cindy Lou Who: That over-indulgent holiday celebrant "Cindy Lou Who" is back at the Human Race Theater to make your holidays bright! Cindy Lou does not discriminate….she'll offend everyone! This show is for ages 18 and up. Now through December 23. A Holiday Cabaret: "Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret"...
LISTEN: Gospel legend Ricky McKinnie of the Blind Boys of Alabama in conversation ahead of Holland Theatre performance

Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie spoke with Basim Blunt and Evan Miller of WYSO ahead of his performance with the Blind Boys of Alabama in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, McKinnie grew up playing and singing music; his mother, Sarah McKinnie, was also a professional gospel singer, and at an early age he began playing drums at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Atlanta. He went on the road as a musician at age 20, singing with several gospel groups, including the Ricky McKinnie Singers with his mother and brother. In the interview, McKinnie talks with Basim and Evan about losing his sight to glaucoma when he was 23 years old, and about joining the Blind Boys of Alabama in 1989 as a drummer and singer. They also discuss his musical style and influences, and the changing sound of gospel music in the 21st century.
Studio Session: Tim Reisert contemplates nature and fatherhood on forthcoming album, Viewfinder

Singer-songwriter Tim Reisert joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for an interview and live studio session ahead of the release of his new album, Viewfinder. In the interview, Reisert, now based in Cincinnati, talked with Juliet about beginning to write songs while living in New York City in the early 2000s, inspired by the many live performances he attended there. Later, he lived in Tempe, Arizona, where he further developed his writing craft and formed relationships with songwriters in the DIY scene. He and Juliet also discuss the songs on his forthcoming album, Viewfinder, which express an appreciation of nature and deal with personal themes, like love and fatherhood. Reisert said his appreciation of nature was deepened during the pandemic, when he spent much time hiking in the woods.
Cincinnati, OH
Threats of city government shut-down loom over Dayton

Conflicts are brewing between Dayton's five-member Commission. As a result, they still have not passed a 2023 budget. Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss say they can not vote in favor of the 190-million-dollar proposed budget because their concerns have not been addressed. They want more funding for, "Neighborhood development, especially with a focus of moving unproductive properties to productivity, advance the mayor's program around youth, reduction of litter, bulk pick-up," summarized Commissioner Fairchild.
