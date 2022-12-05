Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving. People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too...
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
24-year-old convicted in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened May 31,...
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing 29-year-old
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
Escaped inmate found in Tuscaloosa County
UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
wbrc.com
Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple injures, many of which are critical. The wreck was a result of exhibition driving according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road.
Suspect in Tuesday Apartment Shooting in Tuscaloosa Captured in Neighboring County
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced the suspect in a Tuscaloosa apartment shooting from earlier this week was captured and jailed Friday night. As previously reported, a 22-year-old male was found shot to death Tuesday evening at Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East.The victim was identified as Larry Maddix, Jr.
trussvilletribune.com
Law enforcement investigates double homicide in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North. Community members also called 9-1-1 to advise someone had been shot at the location.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
Escaped Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate found hiding under a house, back in custody
An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from custody early Friday in Tuscaloosa County. Quinn Martel Don Rogers, 23, is an inmate worker at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was jailed on charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. Authorities said he walked off from the loading...
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
Bessemer man enraged by 25 year murder sentence overturned courtroom table, punched TV
An outburst in a Jefferson County courtroom could lead to more charges for a Bessemer man who became more than irate after learning his sentence for a murder plea. Mario Wormley, 37, in August pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting death of 28-year-old Quinton Lamar Riddle. The plea was entered as Wormley’s trial was set to begin.
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
Comments / 1