Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Nov. 11, at 7:14 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette St S in Parkland for reports of a man throwing rocks at cars and buildings. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot. He climbed over several fences to get away, but deputies caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, malicious mischief, obstructing and resisting arrest.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO