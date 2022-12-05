ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Patrol sergeant, son repair fence damaged by suspect during foot pursuit

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Nov. 11, at 7:14 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette St S in Parkland for reports of a man throwing rocks at cars and buildings. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot. He climbed over several fences to get away, but deputies caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, malicious mischief, obstructing and resisting arrest.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged

The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment

A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for attempted robbery at Casey’s East

Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 47-year-old Centralia man who was formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday for the attempted robbery of the Casey’s East General Store on East Noleman Street. Centralia Police say Tywon Webster of East Rhodes allegedly entered the store yelling at the...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KING 5

Teenage suspect arrested in connection to Tacoma cannabis shop armed robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — One suspect was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery of a Tacoma cannabis shop in October. The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be tried as an adult. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma police detective testifies in Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial

TACOMA, Wash. — Testimonies continued in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial Wednesday. Troyer is facing one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from a confrontation with an unarmed Black newspaper carrier last year.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured

GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
GRAHAM, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend

A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy