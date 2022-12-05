ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
kitco.com

Gold’s tailwinds blowing stronger into Fed week

After December began with an explosive move to the upside, Gold Futures are currently consolidating in a short-term consolidation triangle between the double top at $1825, down to the $1,780 floor that has been this week's range low. This also aligns to the trendline support that began with the November 3rd swing low. Yet, the silver price continues to bullishly show relative strength to gold, following a 16% gain in November.
kitco.com

SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
kitco.com

Is gold ready to fly or will the Fed clip its wings

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The short squeeze in November, followed by the December gains, has pushed gold prices into roughly neutral territory...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
kitco.com

Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
kitco.com

Dollar inches higher after previous day's jump; investors look to Fed next week

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was up slightly against the euro and yen on Tuesday as U.S. stocks sold off, while investors were trying to position for next week's expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The dollar's activity was also more muted after...
kitco.com

Blackstone gets a slap from efficient markets

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private markets seemed, for a while, the perfect antidote to the weirdness of public markets. Companies like Blackstone (BX.N), Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and KKR (KKR.N) offered investors the chance to buy assets that, because they weren’t publicly traded, didn’t swing wildly around in value when listed stocks, bonds and funds did. But that valuation anchor risks turning into a pair of concrete shoes.
kitco.com

France's Credit Agricole sells first chunk of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) sold the first tranche of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a deal to transfer the unit to Morocco’s Holmarcom group. "This transaction occurred after having obtained the required regulatory approvals...
kitco.com

Saudi bourse at 19-month low on growth fears; Egypt extends gains

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market led declines in much of the Gulf region on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since April last year as worries mounted about a global economic downturn. Data released on Monday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting investor speculation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy