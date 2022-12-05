Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer
A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
The Suburban Times
Patrol sergeant, son repair fence damaged by suspect during foot pursuit
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Nov. 11, at 7:14 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette St S in Parkland for reports of a man throwing rocks at cars and buildings. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot. He climbed over several fences to get away, but deputies caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, malicious mischief, obstructing and resisting arrest.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Setting Fire to Centralia Apartment in October Arrested for Allegedly Fighting Officers on Tuesday
A man accused of starting a fire in his Centralia apartment in October was arrested Tuesday on unrelated assault charges after he allegedly fought with officers investigating a suspected theft. The defendant, Robert W. Landry, 36, of Centralia, was charged with first-degree arson on Monday, Dec. 5, for a fire...
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Have Cosmopolis Man On Exposure Charges
Aberdeen police say they have a Cosmopolis man in custody for exposing himself to a local student this week. Aberdeen police say they have a Cosmopolis man in custody for exposing himself to a local student this week. The original call came from a staff member at Stephens Jr. High School on Monday morning saying a student had been chased and grabbed by a man. Investigators say a student told them about a man chasing her while exposing himself. The student’s story was verified by security camera footage and through a collaborative effort, Aberdeen PD were able to arrest the 18-year-old. Formal charges are pending.
Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
KOMO News
Tacoma police detective testifies in Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial
TACOMA, Wash. — Testimonies continued in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial Wednesday. Troyer is facing one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from a confrontation with an unarmed Black newspaper carrier last year.
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
34 years after woman was murdered, DNA evidence leads to arrest in Wisconsin cold case
Thirty-four years after a woman was sexually assaulted and murdered near Appleton, Wisconsin, police said the suspected killer was tracked down to the state of Washington and arrested Wednesday. The suspect is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment
A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
Teenage suspect arrested in connection to Tacoma cannabis shop armed robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — One suspect was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery of a Tacoma cannabis shop in October. The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be tried as an adult. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
Chronicle
Lewis County Judge Sentences Man to 25 Years for Murder of Rikkey Outumuro
Cristopher Gaudreau will serve 25 years in prison for the October 2021 murder of his girlfriend, local LGBTQ+ activist and performer Rikkey Outumuro. The sentence was at the high end of the standard sentencing range for Gaudreau, who had no criminal history prior to Outumuro’s murder. Gaudreau was additionally...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend
A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on South Dearborn Street, Highway 99. The person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Further details pertaining to the accident including the identity of the deceased have not...
Chronicle
Sirens: Cutting Christmas Lights; Waving a Gun; Retail Theft; Criminal Impersonation
• Just after 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, there was a report that someone damaged a window of a building in the 1100 block of West First Street and entered the building without authorization. The case is under investigation. • Unidentified suspects reportedly broke in through the back door of...
gograysharbor.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Seized In Centralia
They say the thing that makes those pills more dangerous is that they look appealing to children, like they might be candy or a flavored vitamin. Rainbow Fentanyl has been seized in Centralia. Police say early this past Saturday officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at a business. Officers say they found the small multi-colored pills, which were determined to be fentanyl. They say the thing that makes those pills more dangerous is that they look appealing to children, like they might be candy or a flavored vitamin. Authorities say as little as 2mg or fentanyl could be a lethal dose. If you have information about the illegal use of fentanyl, you’re urged to contact police.
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
Comments / 0