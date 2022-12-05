Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Mets sign Kodai Senga to five-year, $75M deal
Steve Cohen’s spending spree continues. The Mets reached an agreement late Saturday night with Japanese star right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga on a five-year, $75 million deal, according to MLB.com. Senga, who turns 30 on Jan. 30, spent 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball organization, all for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.
Senga, Mets agree on 5-year, $75 million contract, sources say
Right-hander Kodai Senga, 29, and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN's Jeff Passan late Saturday night, confirming reports.
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers
Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.
MLB honors White Sox with 2022 Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence
The Chicago White Sox were honored on Wednesday for their work off the diamond. The organization was awarded the 2022 Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence at Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings. It earned the honor for White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE), one of the sport’s most comprehensive youth programs.
Caruso to miss game vs. Hawks with lower back injury
The injury bug is back for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. After playing six first-quarter minutes in Saturday's 144-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Caruso left the game with what the Bulls termed a "low back contusion" and did not return. Following the final buzzer, head coach Billy Donovan confirmed...
Hawks' Alex Stalock on concussion: 'It's not fun to deal with'
Alex Stalock's journey back to the NHL after his myocarditis diagnosis is well-documented. He started only one game over a three-year span, then made a comeback by signing a one-year contract with the Blackhawks over the offseason and became one of the early feel-good stories in the league with a hot start.
Mrazek thankful second groin injury of season was minor
Petr Mrazek's groin injuries have been well-documented at this point, and he suffered another one on Dec. 3 in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. He exited at the end of the second period after stopping 21 of 22 shots and was expected to be out for at least one week.
