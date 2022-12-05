ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Patrol sergeant, son repair fence damaged by suspect during foot pursuit

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Nov. 11, at 7:14 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette St S in Parkland for reports of a man throwing rocks at cars and buildings. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot. He climbed over several fences to get away, but deputies caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, malicious mischief, obstructing and resisting arrest.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma police detective testifies in Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial

TACOMA, Wash. — Testimonies continued in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial Wednesday. Troyer is facing one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from a confrontation with an unarmed Black newspaper carrier last year.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment

A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend

A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Stolen car crashes into Auburn donut shop

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen car into a donut shop in Auburn on Tuesday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 11:00 p.m., a driver slammed into Donut Star on Auburn Way S – just a few blocks away from Les Gove Park.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor

SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach

YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YELM, WA

