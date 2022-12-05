Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer
A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
The Suburban Times
Patrol sergeant, son repair fence damaged by suspect during foot pursuit
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Nov. 11, at 7:14 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette St S in Parkland for reports of a man throwing rocks at cars and buildings. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot. He climbed over several fences to get away, but deputies caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, malicious mischief, obstructing and resisting arrest.
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
KOMO News
Tacoma police detective testifies in Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial
TACOMA, Wash. — Testimonies continued in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial Wednesday. Troyer is facing one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from a confrontation with an unarmed Black newspaper carrier last year.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment
A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend
A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Amateur sleuth helps Seattle police arrest suspect in attempted rape, robbery
Three months after a Madison Valley massage and wellness spa owner was attacked by a man who tried to rape and rob her at knifepoint, it was a Fremont neighborhood colleague who helped Seattle Police arrest her suspected assailant last week. On Monday’s Dori Monson Show, spa owner Amber Myers...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Stolen car crashes into Auburn donut shop
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen car into a donut shop in Auburn on Tuesday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 11:00 p.m., a driver slammed into Donut Star on Auburn Way S – just a few blocks away from Les Gove Park.
Chronicle
Lewis County Judge Sentences Man to 25 Years for Murder of Rikkey Outumuro
Cristopher Gaudreau will serve 25 years in prison for the October 2021 murder of his girlfriend, local LGBTQ+ activist and performer Rikkey Outumuro. The sentence was at the high end of the standard sentencing range for Gaudreau, who had no criminal history prior to Outumuro’s murder. Gaudreau was additionally...
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
34 years after woman was murdered, DNA evidence leads to arrest in Wisconsin cold case
Thirty-four years after a woman was sexually assaulted and murdered near Appleton, Wisconsin, police said the suspected killer was tracked down to the state of Washington and arrested Wednesday. The suspect is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September. On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested...
Closing arguments heard in trial of man accused of killing couple found washed ashore in suitcase
SEATTLE — Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday in a disturbing case involving bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach. The bodies were found in suitcases that were discovered on a rocky shore by a group of teenagers making a TikTok video more than two years ago. Prosecutors say 64-year-old Michael...
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor
SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shuts down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified. On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be...
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Pierce County.
Comments / 0