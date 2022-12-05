ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Hardin Hills Hosting Santa Paws Event Next Week

Hardin Hills Health Center is hosting a Santa Paws event on December 15. It will run from 5:30 until 7 next Thursday evening at the facility in Kenton. It offers you a chance to get your pets picture taken with Santa. Everyone will be provided with a free 5 x...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Minutes from Lions Meeting on December 7, 2022

The Kenton Lions club held the Annual Christmas Dinner meeting on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 16 members and 5 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and Lion...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Ag Society Conducts December Meeting

The Hardin County Agricultural Society met this past Wednesday evening for their December monthly board meeting. Board President Brad Murphy read Tyler Overly’s letter of intent to join the fair board and represent Buck Township. The directors agreed to appoint Overly for a period of one year. Also at...
wktn.com

Village of Lakeview Decorating Contest Underway

The Village of Lakeview is holding its 2022 Christmas Light Contest. This year, village residents will have the option to nominate other homes. The 1st place winner will get all of their December Electric bill paid, second place will get half of the bill paid and third place winners will get a quarter of their December bill paid.
LAKEVIEW, OH
wktn.com

Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton

A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
KENTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Death investigation underway in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Fenton Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Ada

The Fenton for Mayor Committee submitted the following release:. Today, I have taken out a petition to run for Mayor of Ada in the November 2023 election. I am a long-time resident of the Village who believes that we need new energy and new direction to move Ada ahead. While...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Food for Fines Continues at MLJ Library

The Food for Fines campaign at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library continues through the end of this month. From now through December 31, you can pay off your fines for overdue items with food instead of cash. One food item takes one dollar off your fines. Only...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Coffee with a Cop Forum in Findlay Saturday

Law enforcement agencies in Hancock County are coming together for another Coffee with a Cop tomorrow. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 until 11am at Coffee Amici in downtown Findlay. There is no agenda or speeches, as it is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated

The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

Recent Shop with Cop Event a Success

The recently held 2022 Hardin County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big success. 27 children had the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer to purchase gifts for their families. Once the gifts were purchased, they returned with their officer to...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

OFCC Approves Funding for New Arlington School Building

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission approved more than $210 million in state funding for five school construction projects. In our region, that includes nearly 16 million dollars for the Arlington School District in Hancock County. That represents the state share of the just under 39 million cost of the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy