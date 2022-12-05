Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila's Desperate Act-- Vanishes After Bill Discovers Her Hideout
Bill discovers Sheila's hideout, forcing the evil villain to go on the run.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will find herself in a tough spot during the week of November 28. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will discover a hot scoop and aim to use the juicy tidbit in his favor.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married
A secret Tridge union could spice things up. Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody
Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.
Will Bold & Beautiful’s Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Lead to [Spoiler] Being Killed Off?
Even before Bold.& Beautiful got to the shocking moment that capped off the week, things were getting pretty weird. From vanishing characters to inexplicable actions, we’ve got a lot to talk about!. Where’d Everybody Go?. You know what the worst thing you can possibly do right in the...
Bold & Beautiful Just Dropped Our All-Time Favorite Episode: Sheila Gets Busted!
For months, Bold & Beautiful fans have been asking when Sheila will finally pay for having shot Steffy and Finn. Sure, just about everyone in Los Angeles (and Genoa City) thinks that the iconic troublemaker is dead, but in reality, the Young & Restless transplant is merely toeless and plotting her next scheme.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon panics when Finn asks him to do the unthinkable
Finn will ask Deacon to do the unthinkablePhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful has focused recent episodes on the love triangle involving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his ex-wives Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that another storyline that has been placed on the back burner is about to heat up. John Finnegan (Tyler Novlan) will share his opinion about his birth mom Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) and they will go to Deacon Sharp for answers.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together
Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Goes After…Traci Abbott
Y&R spoilers tease that Tucker McCall is swearing that he’s back to woo ex-wife Ashley Abbott. Well, and to take over a whole bunch of companies and rule the universe like father and son with Devon Hamilton. But, mainly for Ashley. Ashley, for her part, has made it clear that they are never, ever getting back together. Which is why we wonder whether Tucker might look elsewhere…like Traci Abbott’s way.
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Sees ‘Disturbing’ Comparisons Between Her Marriage to Kody, Christine Split
The family drama continues. Sister Wives star Meri Brown admitted she sees similarities between the issues in her marriage to husband Kody Brown and his split from ex-wife Christine Brown. “It’s interesting hearing him talking about this, and the parallels...
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless
Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Newcomer James Hyde Originally Auditioned for the Role of Tucker McCall
James Hyde is happy to be a part of the show in this capacity, but his first audition was to play a different role on the show.
B&B Spoilers for December 5: Finn Has A Very, Very Bad Feeling
B&B spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, promise everyone’s favorite doctor taking center stage as he stumbles upon a curious scene that makes the hairs on the back of his neck stand on end. B&B Spoilers Highlights. The Forrester family drama has everyone on alert. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline...
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Crash Return For Tripp
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
