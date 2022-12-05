Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
County commission discusses bridge, Dunn industrial park development
Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on Nov. 30-Dec. 1. •Approved additions and abatements from the assessor. •Reviewed payout of comp time for employees with Sheriff Scott Lindsey. It will carry over as usual. Commissioners also reviewed an inmate medical bill from TCMH. •Studied county commission orders for...
houstonherald.com
Texas County coroner issues report
The Texas County coroner answered 15 calls in November 2022. There were 14 natural deaths, including cancer (6); liver failure (3); cardiac arrhythmia (2); sepsis (1); stroke (1); and senile degeneration of the brain (1). There was one offender death at South Central Correctional Center that is currently under investigation...
houstonherald.com
Tractor-trailer runs off U.S. 60; injures driver early Saturday
An Alton man was hurt early Saturday when his tractor-trailer ran off U.S. 60 west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment at about 1:25 a.m. Tpr. Kage Etherton said the eastbound 2006 International 9400I was driven by Lenza D. Clark, 32, who had moderate injuries and was taken to Ozarks Health in West Plains.
houstonherald.com
City of Cabool to hold hearing on variance request
The City of Cabool will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at city hall to hear a variance request. Carl Wilson is asking to place a mobile home on his property at 355 Cannaday Lane. The property is located in the B-2 (highway business) district. The public...
houstonherald.com
Houston woman injured in U.S. 63 accident in Phelps County
A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in an accident three miles north of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Nicholas Summers said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 51, of Houston, traveled into the path of a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Gregory A. Chastain, 52, of Peace Valley. The Baker vehicle was struck by the truck, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
Rubert Sutton Smith
Rubert Sutton Smith, son of Wilbert and Ruby (Burris) Smith, was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Mountain Grove, Mo. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, in Osage Beach, Mo., at the age of 76. Rubert was born and raised in Success, Mo. He married Karen Hollenbeck on Feb....
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Christmas in Houston activities Saturday
Christmas activities began Saturday with a “Taste of Christmas” competition in Houston. Patrons tasted in many categories and voted for their favorites. A bazaar was also held at the Houston Community Building on North U.S. 63.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Bob Miller Sr.
Services for Bob Miller Sr., 90, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Rubert Smith
Services for Rubert Smith, 76, of Solo, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church, Houston. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church, Houston. Send an online condolence. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery at Solo. Services are under the care...
houstonherald.com
Lady Tigers crush Hollister
Firing on all cylinders on both ends of the floor for most of the game, the Houston High School girls basketball team beat Hollister 60-29 Thursday night in Houston’s New Gym. Houston’s offense clicked for most of the contest, as four Lady Tigers scored in double figures. “We...
