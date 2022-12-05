An Alton man was hurt early Saturday when his tractor-trailer ran off U.S. 60 west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment at about 1:25 a.m. Tpr. Kage Etherton said the eastbound 2006 International 9400I was driven by Lenza D. Clark, 32, who had moderate injuries and was taken to Ozarks Health in West Plains.

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO