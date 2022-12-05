Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
Glenwood woman arrested for OWI 2nd
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 33-year-old Ashley Ring, of Glenwood, this morning for OWI 2nd. Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Dolores Schipper, 79, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Dolores Schipper, age 79, of Sioux Center, IA, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 8, 2022, at Crown Pointe Care Center in Sioux Center, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center, Iowa, with Pastor Rich Bosman officiating.
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
siouxlandnews.com
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton
ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
Page County Sheriff’s Report
(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between November 24th and December 8th. David Duane James, 37, was arrested on November 24th on an active felony warrant out of Nodaway County, Missouri for failure to appear on an order of support. There is no bond on this warrant.
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
nwestiowa.com
Renew Massage in Sioux Center moves to new home
SIOUX CENTER—A massage therapist is celebrating the holiday season with a new location. Renew Massage, owned by Amy Vanden Hull, 37, of Sioux Center, can be found at 645 Sixth St. NW. The move was six months in the making as Vanden Hull’s parents and husband worked to make...
Page County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shenandoah woman following a traffic stop on Broadway and Maple Streets in Red Oak. During the investigation, Deputies charged 35-year-old Samantha Josephine Wheatley for driving while suspended, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $491.25 bond.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
kscj.com
SEARCH FOR POSSIBLE IOWA SERIAL KILLER VICTIMS CONCLUDES
AUTHORITIES HAVE FINISHED A SEARCH IN WESTERN IOWA WHICH WAS SPARKED BY A CLAIM ABOUT A SERIAL KILLER. EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE DAUGHTER OF THE LATE DONALD DEAN STUDEY DECLARED THAT HE HAD KILLED AS MANY AS SEVENTY WOMEN OVER SEVERAL DECADES, MOSTLY PROSTITUTES AND RUNAWAYS, AND BURIED THEM IN THE CITY OF THURMAN NEAR THE NEBRASKA BORDER.
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley City Council discusses tweaks for fines, website
SIBLEY—An ongoing museum project was the top topic of Sibley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Scott Huisenga, Beth Thole and Steve Voss representing the McCallum Museum and Osceola County Livestock Show attended the meeting to discuss the FARM SHED. “The museum board is looking for direction on...
No evidence found in Iowa serial killer investigation
No evidence of human remains have been found after a multi-day excavation was conducted in rural Fremont County near the town of Thurman.
1380kcim.com
Audubon Man Charged With Burglary, Assault For Alleged Attack On BVU Student
An Audubon man has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly entering a Buena Vista University (BVU) student’s dorm and attacking him. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Donald Beisswenger surrendered himself to law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in connection to a reported assault from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3. Authorities say at approximately 9 p.m. that night, Beisswenger entered the victim’s dorm room without permission and struck the victim in the face with his fist. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on two counts: second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and assault, a simple misdemeanor. Beisswenger was released after posting a $10,300 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
Comments / 0