Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
