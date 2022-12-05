ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

BBB warns consumers of top 12 holiday scams

By Erin Morgan
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1Din_0jYCBoHl00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Consumer experts say to be alert this holiday season as scammers are trying to play “Grinch” by stealing your money and personal information.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) compiled a list of the 12 top scams this holiday season and warns consumers that scammers will get creative.

Chris Hadley, President/CEO of the BBB serving central South Carolina & Charleston, said many of the scams on the list stem from social media websites. He advises consumers to avoid shopping on Facebook, and do research before making any purchases.

“Anytime you’re being pressed or you’re making a quick decision without doing your homework that’s where you find yourself in trouble,” Hadley said. “The biggest thing these fall into are just make sure you are looking at reviews, you’re doing your homework, you’re checking these companies out and if you do that I would say you’re going to have a really high percentage of not being taken advantage of.”

The scams include:

  • Misleading social media ads
  • Social media gift exchanges
  • Pop-up virtual holiday events
  • Look-alike websites
  • Fake shipping notifications
  • Alerts about compromised accounts
  • Fake charities
  • Puppy scams
  • Holiday ‘hot toy’ scams
  • Free gift cards
  • Holiday apps
  • Temporary holiday jobs

Hadley also recommends using a credit card when buying items online and considering shopping in person at local businesses in the community.

If you do run into a scam this holiday season, report it to the Better Business Bureau or the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Joint Base Charleston are working with Uber to improve the quality of life for on-base residents.  According to Joint Base Charleston, base leaders are working on an initiative that will bring the popular rideshare service, Uber, to the base.  “I hope the Airmen get an increased quality-of-life through this […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
R.A. Heim

Millions in South Carolina To Get $800 Payment This Month

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
WCBD Count on 2

Tanger Outlets extends hours for holiday shopping

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tanger Outlets Charleston is giving Lowcountry shoppers extra time to pick up gifts ahead of the holidays. The outlet mall located at 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd in North Charleston will be open for special hours in the days leading up to Christmas: While shoppers are checking off last-minute items, they can […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’

Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

USDHS extends REAL ID enforcement date to 2025

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians have more time to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card after an extension is announced by the United States Department of Homeland Security. The deadline for motorists to obtain a driver’s license or identification card that satisfies REAL ID security standards is now May 7, 2025. Officials with the South […]
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD builds 100 bikes to gift to local children

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is gearing up to make the holidays extra special for some local families. Police officers, community leaders and representatives from local nonprofits dedicated several hours to building 100 bicycles Thursday morning at the Charleston Area Convention Center. “We’re doing our part to be servicing the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns

Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1.4 million tax rebates issued in first round, SCDOR reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)-More than 1 million South Carolinians have collected their tax rebate, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Wednesday. The department has finished issuing the first round of income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers who filed their individual income tax returns by Oct. 17. According to SCDOR, more than 1.39 million rebates […]
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina to receive nearly $6M in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will receive nearly $6 million to deploy high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The grant is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. According to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Palmetto State will receive $5,953,478.05 in funding from […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy