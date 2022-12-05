Read full article on original website
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
x1071.com
Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Injured and Cited for DUI Following Early Morning Rollover Accident
Just before 2:00 Monday morning, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office along with the Rochelle and Creston Fire Departments responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Mulford Road at Gillis Road. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a Honda Accord operated by 42-year-old Ryan Anderson of Sycamore Illinois was traveling...
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
x1071.com
Water main break affecting homes along Winnequah Road
MONONA, Wis. — A water main break is affecting homes in the 4800 block of Winnequah Road Wednesday. Officials said the break is between Progressive Avenue and Dean Lane. Crews are expected to be able to isolate the break, so less than 10 homes will be without water. Drivers...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash In Dodgeville
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Bequette Street and County Highway YZ in Dodgeville shortly before Noon Saturday. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Police and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. EMS transported injured parties to the hospital for further evaluation and Randy’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
KWQC
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked. The report did not say how...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
Beloit Police arrest 3 after high-speed pursuit of armed robbery suspects
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say three suspects have been arrested after a high-speed chase resulted from an armed robbery at CherryVale Mall on Thursday. Cherry Valley Police said a robbery took place to an individual in the mall’s parking lot. Police were able to obtain video surveillance of the vehicle and the three […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
nbc15.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
x1071.com
OWI Arrest in Iowa County Saturday Night
Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb, was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa County sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him. After Adrian was awakened, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and took Adrian to a hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, Adrian was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and taken to the Iowa County Jail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year. Police said the man entered the Best...
x1071.com
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue.
Sauk Prairie police searching for man suspected of stealing expensive tools
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Police in Sauk Prairie are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a locked construction trailer and stealing expensive tools and equipment from inside. Authorities said the burglary happened around 11:20 p.m. when the trailer was parked outside of a new construction home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in Prairie Du Sac....
