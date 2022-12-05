ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Did you miss the Jake Owen concert in Vero Beach? Here's where to see him live in 2023

By Laurie K. Blandford, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago
Did you catch a glimpse of Jake Owen around town last weekend as the country music singer, songwriter and actor raised money for charities?

The Vero Beach native came home for his annual Jake Owen Foundation weekend, which was highlighted by an intimate show, “The Flamingo Jam,” at the Vero Beach Regional Airport Saturday night.

Owen’s special guests for the concert included Tracy Lawrence, Travis Denning and Randy Owen of Alabama.

The weekend schedule included two songwriter series events, both poolside, at Waldo’s Restaurant & Bar in the Historic Driftwood Resort on Friday night and the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa midday Saturday. It also featured a:

Owens recalled how he — before being discovered — played at the Riverside Cafe so many Sunday afternoons, not knowing how his career would take off or that he'd be able to establish his foundation.

“It’s important for me to be able to do stuff like this for the community,” Owen says in a video the Riverside Cafe posted. “This entire weekend has been a culmination of a lot of people coming together and raising a lot of money.”

Owens played the same Vero Beach venue in October 2021. Previously, his annual hometown concerts have taken place at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center and the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, formerly Historic Dodgertown.

The nonprofit Jake Owen Foundation was established in 2010, initially to offer financial support on a national level to children battling cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The foundation also provides assistance to various youth organizations and charities in Indian River County. It since has expanded beneficiaries and raised over $3 million.

The next place nearest to the Treasure Coast to catch Jake Owen live will be the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale April 14-16.

Here’s his current tour schedule for 2023 includes:

  • Feb 10: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas
  • Feb 11: Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma
  • April 16: Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • June 9: Tailgate N’ Tallboys in Clinton, Iowa
  • July 7: Cavendish Beach Events Centre in Prince Edward Island, Canada
  • Aug. 11: Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester Township, Ohio

Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter

