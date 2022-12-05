Delivery Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault in Assisted Living Home

Chesterfield County, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in an assisted living facility on December 1. Leon Sykes Jr, working as a delivery driver, had entered an assisted living facility to make a delivery to another room when police say that he entered the room of a sleeping resident and touched her inappropriately while exposing himself. Sykes allegedly fled when the victim awoke. He was apprehended when he returned to the facility later that day to make another delivery.

Chesterfield Police are asking that anyone who might have information about any other such incidents from Sykes reach out to them. according to Sergeant Winfred Lewis, there is currently no evidence that Sykes has done this before, but the nature of the incident and Lewis' experience in similar cases lead him to worry that it might not be the first occurrence. police are asking that anyone victimized by Sykes or who may have observed unusual behavior from the suspect contact them immediately.