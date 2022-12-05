Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
Detroit News
Downtown revelers unfazed after Detroit drive-by shooting wounds 4
Detroit — Hours after four men were seriously injured late Thursday in a drive-by shooting outside a downtown hotel, the scene of the crime had returned by early Friday evening to normal. A half-block line of cars waited for valet service outside the Westin Book Cadillac on Washington Blvd....
The Oakland Press
‘Detroit: The City of Churches’ debuts on Detroit Public TV
A new documentary from chef-restaurateur, film director and producer Keith Famie, “Detroit: The City of Churches,” will debut on Detroit Public TV at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The film, introduced by Detroit’s longtime news personality Chuck Gaidica, takes the audience on an in-depth look at the city’s history from the perspective of 17 of Detroit’s most beloved and iconic houses of worship. To learn more about the film’s production and how you can be featured as a supporter, visit detroitcityofchurches.com.
Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores pledges $350k donation to SAY Detroit
Pistons owner Tom Gores is no stranger to partnering with different organizations to improve the city of Detroit. The Platinum Equity founder will pledge a $350,000 donation to the children at SAY Detroit, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens through shelter, food, medical care, volunteer efforts and education.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit
Detroit police are investigating a brazen shooting outside a downtown hotel where four people were struck by gunfire. One remains in temporary serious condition.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
House of Dank breaks into West Michigan
A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit. Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. He...
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
4 people shot in ‘targeted attack’ outside historic Detroit hotel
DETROIT – Four people were injured by gunfire in what police are calling a “targeted attack” outside Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that three of the victims are in critical condition while a fourth is in temporary serious condition. All of them are in their early 20s to early 30s.
I-75 closed in Detroit, and 3 more construction projects to be aware of this weekend
The full closure of a stretch of I-75 in the City of Detroit headlines this weekend’s roadwork rundown, announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Free weed: The top Metro Times stories of the week
Here’s what our readers were most interested in this week
fox2detroit.com
1 woman injured in apartment fire on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - First responders are at the scene of what had been a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side early Friday evening. One resident was injured escaping the blaze from a second-floor window, but the fire appears to have been put out. The fire...
WXYZ
Detroit homeowners may be eligible for property tax assistance and not even know it
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robert Lee loves his big dogs and that's why the retired home care provider said it's important that he own his own home. "I have a place for my animals. And just the weight off your back about rent because rents are increasing," Lee said. "It's just the freedom of knowing that you have a place that's yours and having a piece of the American dream, you know."
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
NBA
How Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores ignited an entrepreneurial spirit in SAY Detroit youth’s T-shirt designs
Cade Cunningham was impressed. The Detroit Pistons standout gave the ultimate endorsement to the apparel designs created by SAY Detroit teenagers. He could see himself wearing them. “These are fire,” Cunningham said earlier this year during an interview session at Little Caesars Arena. “I might need these in my size...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Shooting near Detroit hotel wounds 4 men, 3 critically
An overnight shooting near a downtown Detroit hotel wounded four men, leaving three of them in critical condition, police said Friday.
