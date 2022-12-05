ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month

Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Downtown revelers unfazed after Detroit drive-by shooting wounds 4

Detroit — Hours after four men were seriously injured late Thursday in a drive-by shooting outside a downtown hotel, the scene of the crime had returned by early Friday evening to normal. A half-block line of cars waited for valet service outside the Westin Book Cadillac on Washington Blvd....
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Detroit: The City of Churches’ debuts on Detroit Public TV

A new documentary from chef-restaurateur, film director and producer Keith Famie, “Detroit: The City of Churches,” will debut on Detroit Public TV at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The film, introduced by Detroit’s longtime news personality Chuck Gaidica, takes the audience on an in-depth look at the city’s history from the perspective of 17 of Detroit’s most beloved and iconic houses of worship. To learn more about the film’s production and how you can be featured as a supporter, visit detroitcityofchurches.com.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons owner Tom Gores pledges $350k donation to SAY Detroit

Pistons owner Tom Gores is no stranger to partnering with different organizations to improve the city of Detroit. The Platinum Equity founder will pledge a $350,000 donation to the children at SAY Detroit, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens through shelter, food, medical care, volunteer efforts and education.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

House of Dank breaks into West Michigan

A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 woman injured in apartment fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - First responders are at the scene of what had been a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side early Friday evening. One resident was injured escaping the blaze from a second-floor window, but the fire appears to have been put out. The fire...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit homeowners may be eligible for property tax assistance and not even know it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robert Lee loves his big dogs and that's why the retired home care provider said it's important that he own his own home. "I have a place for my animals. And just the weight off your back about rent because rents are increasing," Lee said. "It's just the freedom of knowing that you have a place that's yours and having a piece of the American dream, you know."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
