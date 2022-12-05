Read full article on original website
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. That means the party...
Wyoming Ranked Among Most Affordable States To Live
According to Forbs Magazine Wyoming, some Wyoming towns beat out some of the richest towns in America. They don't just mean Jackson Hole. Another way to think of it is, Wyoming living is affordable, compared to many other states. Richest City: Ranchettes. Median Household Income: $99,403. Mean Household Income: $120,346.
Gov. Gordon: Targeted Attacks on LGBTQ People and Anti-Semitism is Deeply Concerning and UnAmerican
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently took to social media to express his opinions on the recent targeted attacks on LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as the growing anti-Semitism that has been espoused by celebrities and others. Governor Gordon wrote on his Facebook page that "Targeted attacks on LGBTQ people and the...
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
Oil Groups File Lawsuit Against Federal Government Over Lease Sales in Wyoming
On Monday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance (WEA) announced in a press release that they had filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for not holding an oil and gas lease sale in the third quarter of 2022. In the suit, the groups...
Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory
There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
US Power Grid Has Long Faced Terror Threat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. Tens of thousands of people lost their electricity over the weekend after one or more people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations. Nobody has been charged in the shooting as of...
Today is National Miner’s Day, DEQ Thanks Wyoming Miners
Today is National Miner's Day. National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history on this day, 1907, in Monogah, West Virginia. After at least 362 West Virginia coal miners died in a catastrophic explosion, Congress proclaimed the day be observed each year on December 6th.
Gordon Orders Flags at Half Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
According to a press release from Governor Mark Gordon, he ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The flag will be flown at half-staff starting at midnight on Dec. 6 and remain at...
Casper Gas Prices Drop, National Average Could be Under $3 a Gallon by Christmas
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
23 Year Old Utah Man Dies in Collision Near Rock Springs
A Utah man, 23, is dead following a vehicle collision in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near mile marker 129 on I-80, near Rock Springs. The patrol says the driver was eastbound on I-80 when the they lost control...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold
The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming
A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard
Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?. Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?. Yes, marine, like from the sea. That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of...
