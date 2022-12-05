ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Alabama Basketball upends top-ranked Houston

Alabama basketball gritted out another win over the number-one team in the country on Saturday afternoon. This time, it traveled into the home arena of the Houston Cougars and left with a 71-65 victory. The Tide fell behind by as much as 15 in the second half, but matched Houston’s...
FanSided

Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors

Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
FanSided

NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
FanSided

The Match 2022: Format, TV info and live scoring updates for Tiger, Rory vs Spieth, JT

The Match on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 will pit the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at Pelican Golf Club. This might be the biggest edition of Capital One’s The Match yet. While several of the players involved have been associated in previous iterations, we now get to see four of golf’s greats pitted against one another in team match play as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team up to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
