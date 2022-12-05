Read full article on original website
Related
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Reveals How Jenna Ortega’s Alaïa Dress Was Hacked for Viral Dance Moves and Blood Stains on Netflix
“Wednesday” is already on its way to becoming one of the most watched Netflix series of all time. A report from the streaming platform on Nov. 7 said the show has become the number-three most watched English-language TV title in the network’s history. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama SeriesA Look at the Costumes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Wednesday,” which was released on Nov. 23, stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role and takes inspiration from the original Addams Family comics, which was...
NYLON
Grey’s Anatomy Star Adelaide Kane Brings Clarity To Celebrity
Adelaide Kane understands what it means to be broke. At one point, while trying to make it as an actress in Los Angeles, she regularly decided between buying gas to get to auditions, or dinner. It’s one of the reasons she’s interested in pulling back the curtain of celebrity to reveal what it’s actually like to be a working actor. Some might know Kane from an early role on Teen Wolf, but she has since grown a cult following her role in the CW period drama Reign, as well as for her unabashedly goofy TikTok presence.
NYLON
GWYNETH PALTROW’S BEST ‘90S FASHION MOMENTS
The Hollywood star was in one of the most high-profile relationships (with Brad Pitt) and starred in countless blockbuster films (like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Great Expectations, Emma, and Shakespeare in Love).But she was also known for her effortlessly chic red carpet looks and timeless off-duty 'fits. READ MORE. NYLON'S...
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
NYLON
Bong Joon Ho's Sci-Fi Adaptation 'Mickey 17' Will Star Robert Pattinson
Bong Joon Ho is making his Mickey 17, his first film since Parasite — and if that’s not good enough, it will star Robert Pattinson. It’s a duo made in fan heaven, with both the filmmaker and actor eliciting a frenetic, devoted response. While Parasite was a...
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
NYLON
Lizzo Brought A Punky Fauxhawk To The Red Carpet
Over the past few months, Lizzo has officially transformed into a punk-goth icon. She wore black lipstick and a fake lip ring to the 2022 VMAs in August, wore a mullet for her October Vanity Fair cover shoot, and has experimented with witchy black eye makeup. Now, Lizzo has made another daring hair move: At Tuesday night’s People's Choice Awards, she arrived with a voluminous mohawk and a dramatic Alexander McQueen patchwork gown.
Bevin Prince says late husband joked about lightning strike before death
Bevin Prince recalls an eerie moment her late husband William Friend experienced just before he was struck by lightning two months ago. “Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, ‘If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be,'” the “One Tree Hill” alum said on “Good Morning America” Friday. “And then it happened. I believe it was really his time.” Prince, 40, explained why she believes there was “divinity” in Friend’s passing. “He was 33 years old. It was July 3 and I believe the exact time that...
Everything that happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have leaked
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, and we’ve already seen the first trailer for the highly-anticipated conclusion of this Guardians trilogy. The trailer teases some heartbreak for the audience, something Marvel fans should already expect from this sequel. James Gunn periodically says that the movie will be a high-stakes emotional adventure. The director obviously never shared plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there’s a significant leak that might reveal everything that happens in the sequel.
NYLON
The Most Memorable Fashion Moments At The 2022 People’s Choice Awards
The who’s who of the entertainment world presented some show-stopping fashion looks at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica on December 6. Although the ceremony awarded winners of extraordinary talent across all genres, the star-studded event showed many of the attendees’ prizewinning fashion sense, too. The...
NYLON
The 20 Best K-Pop Releases Of 2022
Years from now, the world will look at 2022 as a transformative year for K-pop. Girl groups dominated — selling millions of albums, topping South Korea's digital music charts and gaining significant global attention. K-pop's 4th gen found their footing and emerged as a commanding force in the industry. Rookie girl groups broke through the noise, scoring major hits by eschewing tired girl-crush trends and being unapologetically themselves (some even pioneering their own genres along the way). Meanwhile, established acts surprised us by embracing a myriad of soundscapes, from glitchy house to mesmeric R&B to languid power ballads.
NYLON
Måneskin Covers Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans”
The beautiful thing about covers is the artistic clash of two people we love; a way for an artist to pay tribute to another artist in the most reliable form of flattery: mimicry! Not only is it the sincerest form of flattery, but bands who cover popular artists make headlines: Just ask Olivia Rodrigo, whose tour was earmarked by a slew of headlines about her covering no less than a dozen songs from artists like Avril Lavigne and Natalie Imbruglia.
NYLON
Kim Petras Gets Ready for the British Fashion Awards
On Monday evening, the fashion world flocked to London for the 2022 Fashion Awards, the U.K.’s answer to the CFDA Awards. There, stars like Florence Pugh, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rita Ora, and more, turned out their most daring looks to celebrate the most exciting names in fashion. Among them: pop...
Comments / 0