With the theme from "Rocky" playing over the PA system at Sun Devil Stadium, one last play left to pull out another miracle, Devon Dampier's pass fell incomplete in the end end zone and Chandler Basha celebrated the Open Division state football championship. As Dampier bent to his knees at the Basha 20, the Bears (12-1) captured the school's first state title with a 28-21 victory in the last game of the Arizona high school football season...

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 29 MINUTES AGO