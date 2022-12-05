Read full article on original website
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
KFOR
Washington and Fairview Claim Final State Championships in High School Football
The final two high school football state championship games were played on Saturday at UCO in Edmond.
Twitter celebrates Caleb Williams' Heisman win
Williams' incredible 2022 season earned him the Heisman Trophy, and social media reacted accordingly.
WTRF
Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury
BEREA, Ohio (AP)Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn’t practice Friday and is listed as questionable against...
WTRF
Browns’ Watson confident in bounce back after rusty return
BEREA, Ohio (AP)Deshaun Watson felt the crowd’s anger while juggling his own nerves and emotions in a return that was rustier than expected last week. After a dismal debut for the Browns against Houston in his first game since serving an 11-game NFL suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct levied by two dozen women, Watson expects to play much better on Sunday at Cincinnati.
WTRF
Rolling Bengals try to end 5-game skid against Browns
CINCINNATI (AP)The Cincinnati Bengals beat AFC power Kansas City last Sunday for the third time in 11 months. Now the surging Bengals turn their attention to trying to end a five-game skid against division rival Cleveland. The Bengals (8-4) haven’t been able to beat the Browns (5-7) lately, losing the...
Basha makes stop at the end against Saguaro's Dampier to claim first state football title
With the theme from "Rocky" playing over the PA system at Sun Devil Stadium, one last play left to pull out another miracle, Devon Dampier's pass fell incomplete in the end end zone and Chandler Basha celebrated the Open Division state football championship. As Dampier bent to his knees at the Basha 20, the Bears (12-1) captured the school's first state title with a 28-21 victory in the last game of the Arizona high school football season...
WTRF
Steelers LB Watt, WR Johnson questionable to face Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP)Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt’s aching ribs could force him to miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore. The team listed the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year as questionable after he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday and sat out on Thursday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also questionable with a hip injury that curtailed his practice time this week.
Detroit Lions game score vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV channel, time, radio info
Detroit Lions (5-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (10-2) When: 1 p.m. Sunday. Where: Ford Field. ...
