Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
Consider estate planning as a holiday gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As the people in our life continue to age, it's always important to make sure their needs and interests are being addressed properly. As Attorney, Greg McIntyre explained on today's show: "it's a great gift to give this holiday season, to be able to sit down with aging family and discuss estate planning." McIntyre Elder Law can help with that!
'We've gotten off course' | CMS board members look to new term

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members will be sworn in this week. They'll face a long list of issues to tackle. 'We've gotten off course," Lisa Kline, incoming district five board member, said. Chief among their priorities, selecting a new superintendent. "I don't know if you...
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.
Bloodhound that went missing during K-9 training found, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A K-9 that went missing during training Wednesday was found safely Thursday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office said. Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.
Charlotte named one of the most valuable places to invest in coming years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Charlotte has been named as one of the most valuable places to invest. Cadre is a commercial real estate investment banker. They are a tech driven platform and they used that to find Charlotte as one of the most valuable places to invest. They call this the Cadre MVPs!
