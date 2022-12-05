Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte preschools donate 4,053 cans and 556 pounds of food to local charities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Primrose Schools across the Charlotte area donated 4,053 canned goods and 556 pounds of food items to four local charities to combat food insecurity throughout the Charlotte area. The schools said this donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children...
Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager
CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
Bring Magical Toy Drive donations Saturday to Belk Carolina Place
WCNC Charlotte teamed up once again with The Salvation Army to help those less fortunate who need help putting gifts under the tree this year. The team will be hosting a contactless in person donation drive on Saturday at Carolina Place Mall for the Magical Toy Drive. The drive-thru event...
WCNC
Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
WCNC
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously found Cabarrus County prosecutors gave special deals to select attorneys. The North Carolina State Bar is investigating.
Proposal confirmed for Eastland Mall site's possible future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte confirmed with WCNC Charlotte a proposal was submitted on how it plans to build out the vacant Eastland Mall area. There's been back and forth on the project. When it comes to talking about this empty and somewhat quiet plot of land,...
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
WCNC
'You don't want to encourage people' | As families push to expand drug overdose reporting protections, an NC lawmaker shares reservations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Good Samaritan Law in North Carolina provides legal protections for people calling 911 to report an overdose. However, hundreds of families and faith leaders say this state version falls short. Overdoses are spiking in North Carolina – the latest data from the state Department of...
WCNC
Consider estate planning as a holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As the people in our life continue to age, it's always important to make sure their needs and interests are being addressed properly. As Attorney, Greg McIntyre explained on today's show: "it's a great gift to give this holiday season, to be able to sit down with aging family and discuss estate planning." McIntyre Elder Law can help with that!
WCNC
'We've gotten off course' | CMS board members look to new term
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members will be sworn in this week. They'll face a long list of issues to tackle. 'We've gotten off course," Lisa Kline, incoming district five board member, said. Chief among their priorities, selecting a new superintendent. "I don't know if you...
WCNC
VERIFY: Contractors are required to maintain a clean worksite and pick up litter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So far this year, 1.5 million pounds of litter and road debris has been picked up along the streets of Mecklenburg County. That's more than by this time last year. A viewer asked us about trash along I-485, on the south side. The stretch he's talking...
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Blasts coming from Statesville quarry concern nearby neighbors: 'It can't be good for the foundation'
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud boom caught the attention of residents across Iredell County Wednesday, sending in complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was the Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry. Plus, WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely made louder and traveled farther due...
A Charlotte science teacher is making science accessible with 3 million TikTok followers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte science teacher is celebrating being named a Charlottean of the Year by Charlotte Magazine. Nancy Bullard, a Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School Science Teacher, has connected with millions on TikTok with cool at-home science experiments. She's also popular for descriptive science facts that have garnered...
Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.
Bloodhound that went missing during K-9 training found, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A K-9 that went missing during training Wednesday was found safely Thursday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office said. Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.
WCNC
Charlotte named one of the most valuable places to invest in coming years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Charlotte has been named as one of the most valuable places to invest. Cadre is a commercial real estate investment banker. They are a tech driven platform and they used that to find Charlotte as one of the most valuable places to invest. They call this the Cadre MVPs!
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0