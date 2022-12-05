Read full article on original website
Related
wnns.com
Holiday Extravaganza Winter Show Coming Up This Weekend
It’s the Holiday Extravaganza Winter Show coming up Sunday, December 11th at the Orr Building from 9a-4p! Come join the fun. They have over 100 craft vendors for unique Christmas gifts; live entertainment from local performance groups to put you in the holiday spirit; an old fashioned cake walk; visits with Santa; make and take crafts; and more!!!
wnns.com
Elkhart Hill Vineyard To Release Noveau Wine
On December 12th, Elkhart Hill Vineyard will release its first wine from grapes produced on Elkhart Hill. These Marquette grapes were picked by the Conn Family alongside family and friends on August 25, 2022. The New Kid Nouveau Wine is the first wine to be produced from Elkhart Hill Vineyard....
Comments / 0