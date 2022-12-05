It’s the Holiday Extravaganza Winter Show coming up Sunday, December 11th at the Orr Building from 9a-4p! Come join the fun. They have over 100 craft vendors for unique Christmas gifts; live entertainment from local performance groups to put you in the holiday spirit; an old fashioned cake walk; visits with Santa; make and take crafts; and more!!!

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO