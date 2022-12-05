Read full article on original website
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa
Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup
SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Dolphins
With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 14 game scheduled against the Miami Dolphins, many eyes will be on this matchup. Ahead of Sunday Night Football, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 14 predictions. The Chargers are right outside of the playoffs in the AFC, trailing the New York Jets...
Chiefs failed trade for WR should have them thinking about OBJ’s availability
The Kadarius Toney trade isn’t paying off with the WR out again this week, the Chiefs should get in on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. A few weeks ago, the Chiefs made a move to acquire Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney in hopes of adding another playmaker to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps.
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy in runaway: CFB media reacts
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the runaway winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football. Caleb Williams was the Heisman Trophy favorite going into Saturday’s ceremony. He came away the Heisman Trophy winner. Williams received 544 first-place votes over 188 for TCU’s Max...
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.
Mac Jones’ $10K fine looks absurd compared to Bills fine for Jakobi Meyers concussion
The NFL handed out some puzzling fines, including a heftier punishment for Mac Jones than for Bills DB Damar Hamlin, who gave Jakobi Meyers a concussion. Rules in the NFL can seem arbitrary at times — just ask any fan who has been on the wrong side of a bad call by subjective referees.
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy
A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
Kyle Shanahan expresses mild regret over 2020 Tom Brady decision
Kyle Shanahan regretted not signing Tom Brady to the 49ers when he was a free agent in 2020. When Tom Brady hit free agency in 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, there was a question of where he would go. Brady was fresh from a Super Bowl win in the 2018 season; however, his final year in New England left many wondering if the seemingly never-happening decline had begun.
