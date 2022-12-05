Billy Frank “Bill” Ruark, 95, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away December 7, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita. He was born March 26, 1927, in Hamilton, Kansas, the son of Charles D. Ruark Sr. and Bessie Leona Watson Ruark. Bill has resided in Wichita since 1950, formerly of Chase, Kansas. He attended Chase High School before joining the United States Navy. Bill served in the United States Navy during World War II from April 26, 1945 until his honorable discharge on May 2, 1946 in the Seabee 302 Battalion unit. He was the manager of the tool and die department at Learjet in Wichita from 1963 until retiring in 1990. Bill was a member of the Pathway Christian Church, and the American Legion both of Wichita. On July 9, 1944, Bill was united in marriage with Twila Jean Pugh in Chase. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2021. He is also preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Deanne Ruark. Bill is survived by his three sons, Roger Ruark of Wichita, KS, Cary Ruark and Lisa McQuade of Wichita, KS, and Mark Ruark and Julia Van De Ven of Big Piney, WY; sister, Donna Lackey of Sterling, KS; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, Kansas with Rev. Todd Hutchins and Rev. Tom Hawks officiating. Memorials may be given to Pathway Christian Church, Wichita or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO