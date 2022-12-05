Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Billy Frank “Bill” Ruark
Billy Frank “Bill” Ruark, 95, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away December 7, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita. He was born March 26, 1927, in Hamilton, Kansas, the son of Charles D. Ruark Sr. and Bessie Leona Watson Ruark. Bill has resided in Wichita since 1950, formerly of Chase, Kansas. He attended Chase High School before joining the United States Navy. Bill served in the United States Navy during World War II from April 26, 1945 until his honorable discharge on May 2, 1946 in the Seabee 302 Battalion unit. He was the manager of the tool and die department at Learjet in Wichita from 1963 until retiring in 1990. Bill was a member of the Pathway Christian Church, and the American Legion both of Wichita. On July 9, 1944, Bill was united in marriage with Twila Jean Pugh in Chase. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2021. He is also preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Deanne Ruark. Bill is survived by his three sons, Roger Ruark of Wichita, KS, Cary Ruark and Lisa McQuade of Wichita, KS, and Mark Ruark and Julia Van De Ven of Big Piney, WY; sister, Donna Lackey of Sterling, KS; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, Kansas with Rev. Todd Hutchins and Rev. Tom Hawks officiating. Memorials may be given to Pathway Christian Church, Wichita or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham, 76, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She worked as a coding clerk at Farmers Alliance, a secretary at Kansas Cylinder Head, an executive secretary at McPherson Chamber of Commerce, and an office manager at McPherson Area Council.
adastraradio.com
Leroy Aloysius Meyers
Leroy Aloysius Meyers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 17, 1937 in Cunningham, KS, the son of August and Francis (Vierthaler) Meyers. Leroy entered the Airforce in February 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked...
adastraradio.com
Georgia Myra Slonaker
Georgia Myra (Manche) (Bray) Slonaker, 80, of Nickerson, died December 3, 2022, at her home. She was born October 4, 1942, in Hutchinson, to R.C. and Ava L. (Britton) Pitchford. Myra was a devoted mother who enjoyed time spent with her family. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting, painting, cooking, and...
adastraradio.com
Laura Strecker Named Latest Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the most recent recipient of the Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union. Laura Strecker is in her 24th year of teaching sixth grade at Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Hutchinson. Prior to that, she taught for 13 years at Wiley Elementary School in the Hutchinson USD 313 District.
adastraradio.com
Haven Set to Play for Championships in Kingman
KINGMAN, Kan. – Haven’s basketball teams will both play for the championship today at the Kingman Eagle Classic. The Haven girls sealed their place in the finals with a 48-39 win Thursday over Sunrise Christian Academy out of Wichita. Haven also beat the host school on Tuesday. Sienna...
adastraradio.com
Cora Jeanette Jackson
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am on December 14, 2022, in the Elliott Chapel. The service will be conducted by Hands of Christ Ministry. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hands of Christ Ministry in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67502.
adastraradio.com
Bobby L. Ayres
Bobby Lynn Ayres, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 7, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Bob Evans and Juanita B. (Downing) Jenkins. Bobby worked as a technician for Cessna Aircraft for 44 years. He enjoyed boating, hunting,...
adastraradio.com
Zion Burgess Named Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Thursday night in front of a packed house at the Crystal Ballroom at the Burt, Zion Burgess was announced as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year. Burgess, a junior at Hutchinson High School, was one of three vision leaders competing for the Club’s highest honor. Other nominees included Noah Khokhar, a senior at Hutchinson High School, and Joe Martinez, a junior at Nickerson High School.
adastraradio.com
2 Killed, 4 Injured in Wednesday Crash in Stafford County
ST. JOHN, Kan. – Two people were killed, and four others injured following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Stafford County. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. east of St. John. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports...
adastraradio.com
Red Kettle Donations Doubled This Weekend in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Donations made this weekend to The Salvation Army’s red kettles around Hutchinson will be double. “We have individual donors and Kiwanis that are matching dollar for dollar for donations put in kettles around town,” Major Paul James said. “Their desire is to challenge the rest of the community to continue donating to The Salvation Army’s red kettles around town.”
adastraradio.com
Warrior Football Welcomes Lanford as next Offensive Coordinator
Sterling, Kan. (scwarriors.com) – Sterling College Athletics, and Vice President for Athletics, Scott Downing, announced Tuesday that Reggie Langford ’15 will be the Warrior’s next Offensive Coordinator. Reggie is no stranger to Sterling College football having played and coached here in the past. Downing had this to...
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere and Salvation Army Team Up for Cozy Christmastime Fun
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It’s that time of year, when the Polar Express rolls into the Carey Digital Dome Theater at the Cosmosphere. For some families, bringing children in pajamas to see the Christmas classic is an annual tradition. This year, opening night for Polar Express at the Cosmosphere...
adastraradio.com
Kedzior Powering Dragon Backfield in Second Go-Around at National Title
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Dylan Kedzior did not see much of the field during his freshman year two seasons ago. The third-year sophomore, who was a freshman in Drew Dallas’ first season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College football team in 2020, was a special teams player who made the most of the his time when he jogged with the unit onto the field. He did rotate through on offense – the Claremore, Oklahoma native rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
adastraradio.com
Farmers Alliance Companies Announce Leadership Changes
MCPHERSON, Kan. – D. Lopata, President and Chief Executive Officer at Farmers Alliance has announced three promotions within the Executive Leadership Team, following the recent meeting of the company’s Board of Directors. According to Lopata, “I am happy to recognize these individuals for their exceptional work on behalf of Farmers Alliance, and look forward to their continued contributions in these new positions.” He added, “As we look to the future for Farmers Alliance, these changes will keep us aligned strategically and operationally, positioning us well for future success.”
adastraradio.com
Sterling’s Rollerson Has 2nd Half to Remember in Win
North Newton, Kan. – It has been a couple of years since the Sterling Warrior men’s basketball team has had a conference road win. Sterling took to the court in an attempt to squash that trend Wednesday night when they traveled to North Newton, Kan. to take on the Bethel College Threshers. Sterling was able to accomplish their task in a 75-67 win.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Upsets Andover in Wall of Fame Night at the Roundhouse
MCPHERSON, Kan. – It was another test for the McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams as they looked to bounce back from Tuesday’s losses at Derby, as they played host to the Andover Trojans Friday Night, for Wall of Fame Night at the historic McPherson High School Roundhouse. Both Andover...
adastraradio.com
Murder Suspect Arrested in 42-year-old Barton County Cold Case
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a suspect linked to a 1980 homicide case has been arrested. Mary Robin Walter was killed on January 24th, 1980, and investigators had previously classified her death as a cold case. According to Barton County Sheriff...
adastraradio.com
Lindsborg Police Arrest Multiple Suspects Linked to Damage in St. Lucia Park
LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Lindsborg Police have arrested multiple suspects linked to vandalism that occurred recently in St. Lucia Park. The Lindsborg Police Department reports that the suspects were arrested for criminal damage of property on Thursday. Last week, the public restrooms located in St. Lucia Park adjacent to City Hall were significantly damaged.
Comments / 0